29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 22 Pullman Porters

The porters were active in helping to lay the foundation for the civil rights movement. In addition to Randolph's role in the March on Washington, union organizer and former Pullman porter E.D. Nixon played a crucial role in organizing the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, and it was he who bailed out Rosa Parks after she refused to vacate her seat on the bus.

Pullman porters were one of the few groups of blacks during that period that traveled the country extensively, allowing them to share news, develop ideas and bring them back to their communities – along with a steady paycheck.

And while the pay was low, being a Pullman porter was still one of the best jobs available to black men. Up until the 1960s, the ranks of Pullman porters were exclusively black, whose ranks included: Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, civil rights leader Benjamin Mays, Malcolm X and photojournalist Gordon Parks.