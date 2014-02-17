Actual Factual Georgia

A: Mays made a huge impact as an educator and as a mentor to Martin Luther King Jr. He was born in South Carolina, earned his doctorate at the University of Chicago and gained teaching experience at Howard University. He became president of Morehouse in 1940 and mentored King during his time at the school. Mays authored several books and took a leading role in the Civil Rights movement before retiring from Morehouse in 1967. He was a speaker and lecturer until his death in 1984, and he was buried on the Morehouse campus. Atlanta’s Mays High School – on Benjamin E. Mays Drive — is among the schools and buildings named for him.

Q: I have always wanted to know how Mt. Vernon Highway got its name. I know a lot of early highways were named for what they connected to. So did it connect to George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon or Mount Vernon, Ga.?