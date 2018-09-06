29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 23 — Mae C. Jemison

On Sept. 12, 1992 she became the first black woman in space, when she was one of seven astronauts aboard the Endeavour. It would be her only space flight and Jemison left NASA in 1993 to teach and start her own research and technology firm.

She also has another first. She was the first former NASA astronaut to actually appear on any of the “Star Trek” series episodes – taking her rightful place alongside Uhura.