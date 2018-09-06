29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 21 -- Malcolm X

After completing the Hajj — a pilgrimage to Mecca required of all muslims who are physically able — Malcolm X rejected the racially divisive Nation of Islam teaching of that time. In a letter, he said that seeing muslims of “all colors, from blue-eyed blonds to black-skinned Africans,” interacting as equals helped him to see the Islamic faith as a way in which racial problems could be conquered.

He spent the rest of his life trying to build a new organization while fighting off what he said were death threats from the Nation of Islam. On Feb. 21, 1965, at the beginning of an Organization of Afro-American Unity meeting in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, Malcolm X was gunned down by assassins affiliated with the Nation of Islam.

In his eulogy for Malcolm X, Ossie Davis called Malcolm X, “A Prince. Our own black, shining prince, who didn’t hesitate to die because, he loved us all.”