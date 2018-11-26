The ultimate guide to Cyber Monday 2018’s top deals

Americans spent a record $6.59 billion in sales on Cyber Monday last year, making it the country’s largest online shopping day ever.
Using 2016 and 2017 data from Adobe, BlackFriday.com predicts this year will be even bigger: a whopping $7.25 billion in spending.
While Cyber Monday seems to have merged with all the Black Friday mayhem, recent trends show the former has started to edge out post-Thanksgiving in-store shopping. Retailers are adding even bigger discounts on tech, extending the single shopping day to Cyber Week and appealing to consumers glued to their phones.
Typically, Cyber Monday begins promptly at midnight on Monday, but some retailers may launch sales even earlier. Many Black Friday sales continue until Monday, Nov. 26.
To get you and your wallet prepared for the online shopping bonanza, we’ve compiled a list of the top Cyber Monday/Cyber Week deals around the Web using data from BlackFriday.com and from stores themselves.
Best Cyber Monday deals on apparel/accessories
- 30 percent off all apparel and licensed apparel sitewide from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.
- Up to 70 percent off plus free shipping on orders over $25
- Get a free Yeti bear with purchase of over $100
- 50 percent off all sweaters
- 50 percent off babies and girls Lightning Bug dresses
- 60 percent off kids’ dresswear
- 35 percent off purchase of $40 or more plus free shipping Nov. 25-28
- Up to 50 percent off women’s coats
- 60 percent off juniors’ coats
- 50 percent off faux fur and sherling coats
- Up to 70 percent off clearance designer handbags
- 60 percent off men’s outerwear
- 60 percent off designer ties
- 70 percent off 10K and 14K gold jewelry
- Up to 75 percent off everything Sunday and Monday, plus free shipping
- Up to 60 percent off select styles
- Up to 40 percent off designer clearance
- 80-plus free gifts with purchase
- 50 percent off everything plus free pair of socks with every purchase Monday and Tuesday
- 20 percent off all Fan Central apparel
- Up to 30 percent off sleepwear
- Buy-one-get-one-60 percent off apparel and accessories
Best Cyber Monday deals on tech
- Echo Dot (2nd-gen): $19.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen): $24 (Save $25.99)
- Echo (second-gen): $69 (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus: $109.99 (Save $40)
- All-new Echo Show (2nd-gen): $179.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Spot: $89.99 (Save $40)
- Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $29.99 (Save $20)
- All-new Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle: $79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle: $144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th-gen): $79.99 (Save $40)
- Blink XT Home Security Camera System: $78.99 (Save $51)
- Blink XT Home Security 3 Camera System: $229.99 (Save $90)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Cube: $59.99 (Save $60)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 (Save $15)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $69.99 (Save $30)
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $89.99 (Save $40)
- Fire HD 10 tablet: $99.99 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $149.99 (Save $50)
- Save $130 on Samsung 55” 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV plus free shipping ($397.99)
- Up to 57 percent off HP laptops
- Save $100 when you buy two Amazon Echo Spots and receive $45 Kohl’s Cash ($159)
- $70 off Xbox One Bundles
- Save $270 on Samsung Smart UHD TV ($479.99)
- Save $100 on Playstation4 GT Sport VR bundle ($299.99)
- Free $20 Target Gift Card when you buy Beats EP headphones ($129.99)
- Save $150 on iRobot Roomba 860 robotic vacuum ($349.99)
- Save $70 on Shark Navigator DLX upright vacuum ($99.99)
- Save $75 on VIZIO Smart UHD display TV ($674.99)
- Save $100 on Canon EOS Digital Camera, Lens, Shoulder Bag Bundle ($399.99)
- Save $100 on Microsoft Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle ($199)
Best Cyber Monday deals on toys/recreation
- Up to 40 percent off books, toys, movies and more
- Save $150 on Swagtron T3 hoverboard ($199.99)
- Toys up to $50 percent off
- Save $20 on LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate ($79.99)
- Save $32 on Crosley Rochester turntable ($87.99)
- Buy one get one 50 percent off: Infantino baby toys, gyms and exercisers
Best Cyber Monday deals on home
- 50 percent off photo orders over $30 with code 30SAVE50
- Save $70 on JCPenney Home Collection 40-pc. Dinnerware Set ($29.99)
- 30 percent off all Safavieh area rugs
- 30 percent off all Threshold Windham and Hadley furniture
- Save $60 on KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic plus stand mixer ($199.99)
- Save $30 and get free $20 Target Gift Card when you buy Keurig 2.0 K200 coffee maker brewing system ($89.99)
- Up to 30 percent off all artificial holiday trees
Best Cyber Monday deals on travel
- Bluegreen Vacations: 8-day, 7-night getaway for up to six people for $499. Must purchase between Monday, Nov. 26 and Nov. 30.
- Hotels.com: Receive a mystery coupon for 7 percent, 8 percent, 10 percent or 99 percent off your booking. Coupon must be used by Cyber Monday.
- CheapCaribbean: Up to 70 percent off all-inclusive Caribbean destinations. Booking window: Nov. 13-26. Travel dates through May 2019.
- Mexico Grand Hotels: Up to 58 percent off on select Mexico properties. Must book by Nov. 27 for travel through April 30, 2019.
- Margaritaville Resort Orlando: Use code FLASH for up to 50 percent off rates for suits, 35 percent off lagoon-view king and queen rooms. Must book by Nov. 27 for travel between Jan. 15 and March 31, 2019.
General Cyber Monday deals by retailer
Amazon: Free shipping on everything during holiday season
Banana Republic: Free shipping on orders over $100
Kneipp: Up to 70 percent off entire store
Macy’s: Free shipping on orders over $99
Target: Save an extra 15 percent off at Target.com
