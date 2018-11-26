The ultimate guide to Cyber Monday 2018’s top deals

Americans spent a record $6.59 billion in sales on Cyber Monday last year, making it the country’s largest online shopping day ever.

Using 2016 and 2017 data from Adobe, BlackFriday.com predicts this year will be even bigger: a whopping $7.25 billion in spending.

While Cyber Monday seems to have merged with all the Black Friday mayhem, recent trends show the former has started to edge out post-Thanksgiving in-store shopping. Retailers are adding even bigger discounts on tech, extending the single shopping day to Cyber Week and appealing to consumers glued to their phones.

Typically, Cyber Monday begins promptly at midnight on Monday, but some retailers may launch sales even earlier. Many Black Friday sales continue until Monday, Nov. 26.

To get you and your wallet prepared for the online shopping bonanza, we’ve compiled a list of the top Cyber Monday/Cyber Week deals around the Web using data from BlackFriday.com and from stores themselves.

Best Cyber Monday deals on apparel/accessories

Academy Sports + Outdoors

30 percent off all apparel and licensed apparel sitewide from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.

Aeropostale

Up to 70 percent off plus free shipping on orders over $25

Get a free Yeti bear with purchase of over $100

American Eagle Outfitters

50 percent off all sweaters

Belk

50 percent off babies and girls Lightning Bug dresses

60 percent off kids’ dresswear

Lids

35 percent off purchase of $40 or more plus free shipping Nov. 25-28

Macy’s

Up to 50 percent off women’s coats

60 percent off juniors’ coats

50 percent off faux fur and sherling coats

Up to 70 percent off clearance designer handbags

60 percent off men’s outerwear

60 percent off designer ties

70 percent off 10K and 14K gold jewelry

New York & Company

Up to 75 percent off everything Sunday and Monday, plus free shipping

Nordstrom

Up to 60 percent off select styles

Up to 40 percent off designer clearance

80-plus free gifts with purchase

Old Navy

50 percent off everything plus free pair of socks with every purchase Monday and Tuesday

Target

20 percent off all Fan Central apparel

Up to 30 percent off sleepwear

Buy-one-get-one-60 percent off apparel and accessories

Best Cyber Monday deals on tech

Amazon

Dell

Save $130 on Samsung 55” 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV plus free shipping ($397.99)

HP

Up to 57 percent off HP laptops

Kohl’s

Save $100 when you buy two Amazon Echo Spots and receive $45 Kohl’s Cash ($159)

Microsoft

$70 off Xbox One Bundles

Target

Save $270 on Samsung Smart UHD TV ($479.99)

Save $100 on Playstation4 GT Sport VR bundle ($299.99)

Free $20 Target Gift Card when you buy Beats EP headphones ($129.99)

Save $150 on iRobot Roomba 860 robotic vacuum ($349.99)

Save $70 on Shark Navigator DLX upright vacuum ($99.99)

Save $75 on VIZIO Smart UHD display TV ($674.99)

PCMag Shop

Save $100 on Canon EOS Digital Camera, Lens, Shoulder Bag Bundle ($399.99)

Walmart

Save $100 on Microsoft Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle ($199)

Best Cyber Monday deals on toys/recreation

Barnes and Noble

Up to 40 percent off books, toys, movies and more

Target

Save $150 on Swagtron T3 hoverboard ($199.99)

Toys up to $50 percent off

Save $20 on LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate ($79.99)

Save $32 on Crosley Rochester turntable ($87.99)

Buy one get one 50 percent off: Infantino baby toys, gyms and exercisers

Best Cyber Monday deals on home

CVS Photo

50 percent off photo orders over $30 with code 30SAVE50

JCPenney

Save $70 on JCPenney Home Collection 40-pc. Dinnerware Set ($29.99)

Target

30 percent off all Safavieh area rugs

30 percent off all Threshold Windham and Hadley furniture

Save $60 on KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic plus stand mixer ($199.99)

Save $30 and get free $20 Target Gift Card when you buy Keurig 2.0 K200 coffee maker brewing system ($89.99)

Up to 30 percent off all artificial holiday trees

Best Cyber Monday deals on travel

Bluegreen Vacations : 8-day, 7-night getaway for up to six people for $499. Must purchase between Monday, Nov. 26 and Nov. 30.

: 8-day, 7-night getaway for up to six people for $499. Must purchase between Monday, Nov. 26 and Nov. 30. Hotels.com : Receive a mystery coupon for 7 percent, 8 percent, 10 percent or 99 percent off your booking. Coupon must be used by Cyber Monday.

: Receive a mystery coupon for 7 percent, 8 percent, 10 percent or 99 percent off your booking. Coupon must be used by Cyber Monday. CheapCaribbean : Up to 70 percent off all-inclusive Caribbean destinations. Booking window: Nov. 13-26. Travel dates through May 2019.

: Up to 70 percent off all-inclusive Caribbean destinations. Booking window: Nov. 13-26. Travel dates through May 2019. Mexico Grand Hotels : Up to 58 percent off on select Mexico properties. Must book by Nov. 27 for travel through April 30, 2019.

: Up to 58 percent off on select Mexico properties. Must book by Nov. 27 for travel through April 30, 2019. Margaritaville Resort Orlando: Use code FLASH for up to 50 percent off rates for suits, 35 percent off lagoon-view king and queen rooms. Must book by Nov. 27 for travel between Jan. 15 and March 31, 2019.

General Cyber Monday deals by retailer

Amazon: Free shipping on everything during holiday season

Banana Republic: Free shipping on orders over $100

Kneipp: Up to 70 percent off entire store

Macy’s: Free shipping on orders over $99

Target: Save an extra 15 percent off at Target.com

