WINNER: Best Mexican food in Roswell | Best of Roswell

Life | 1 hour ago
By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Roswell voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.

Whether you’re looking to venture out to a patio or place a takeout order, the latest round of results in Best of Roswell may help guide you in the right direction, especially if you have a hankering for some Mexican food.

With more than 560 votes that rolled in, here’s how residents of the North Fulton city weighed in on the poll options.

In fifth place, Ceviche Taqueria & Margarita Bar garnered 9% of the vote. Just ahead of it at No. 4 was Pure Taqueria with 10% of the vote.

Now for the top three.

Third place went to El Porton Mexican Restaurant, which has several locations throughout the metro area. It earned 12% of the vote. It was bested by HOLA! Taqueria & Bar, which landed in second place with 13% of votes.

So, what’s the best spot in Roswell to snag some Mexican food? By a long shot, Mr. Taco earned 46% of the vote.

