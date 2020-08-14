WINNER: Best late-night spot in Alpharetta | Best of Alpharetta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Alpharetta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
The AJC asked readers to cast their votes for the best late-night spot in Alpharetta, and hundreds answered the call. Now, after nearly 500 votes were cast, here are the results.
Coming in at No. 5 was Top Golf, a nationwide chain with a location in Alpharetta. It earned 5% of the vote. Just above it at 6% of the vote was Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar. The fourth place finisher is in Alpharetta’s Avalon development.
The top three late-night spots start with Butcher & Brew, which brought in 7% of the votes. The gastro pub has a lineup of local brews and pub classic bites.
In a silver medal finish was the Velvet Note. The cabaret-style venue that specializes in jazz got 8%.
However, the first place spot overwhelming went to Jekyll Brewing. The spot earned an impressive 63% of the votes for the best late-night spot in Alpharetta.
Interested in more Alpharetta news? Sign up for our new Alpharetta Community newsletter to stay up to date.
Don’t forget to check out the winners of the Best of Alpharetta.
» Best way to spend a rainy day