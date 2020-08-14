WINNER: Best late-night spot in Alpharetta | Best of Alpharetta

The AJC asked readers to cast their votes for the best late-night spot in Alpharetta, and hundreds answered the call. Now, after nearly 500 votes were cast, here are the results.

Coming in at No. 5 was Top Golf, a nationwide chain with a location in Alpharetta. It earned 5% of the vote. Just above it at 6% of the vote was Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar. The fourth place finisher is in Alpharetta’s Avalon development.