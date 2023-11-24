Wild Georgia: National Natural Landmarks list showcases special wild places

• Okefenokee Swamp (Charlton, Clinch, Ware counties). World-famous, primitive wetland.

• Panola Mountain (Rockdale County). The most natural and undisturbed monadnock of exposed granitic rock in Georgia’s Piedmont.

• Big Hammock Natural Area (Tattnall County). Relatively undisturbed broadleaf evergreen hammock forest; harbors the rare Georgia plume, a showy flowering shrub, and other rare plants and animals.

• Ebenezer Creek (Effingham County). Outstanding example of hauntingly beautiful cypress-gum swamp.

• Lewis Island Tract (McIntosh County). One of Georgia’s most extensive bottomland hardwood swamps.

• Wassaw Island (Chatham County). Only Georgia barrier island with an undisturbed forest cover.

Privately owned landmarks:

• Marshall Forest (Floyd County). One of the few remaining old-growth forests in northwest Georgia.

• Cason J. Calloway Memorial Forest (Harris County). Outstanding example of transition between eastern deciduous forest and southern coniferous forest.

• Wade Tract Preserve (Thomas County). A 200-acre virgin longleaf pine forest; best example of once great forest that covered bottom half of Georgia.

• Camp. E. F. Boyd Natural Area (Emanuel County). One of the best representatives of upland sand ridge ecosystem of Coastal Plain.

• Heggie’s Rock (Columbia County). Best example in eastern North America of native flora of granite outcrops.

