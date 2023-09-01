Wild Georgia: In nature, September isn’t too early to think about winter

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Life
By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC
15 minutes ago
X

Now we have September, the month of great ripening. In Georgia’s woods, fields, wetlands and other wild places, a multitude of berries, fruits and nuts are maturing now, providing a bounty of nutritious foods for wild creatures.

The ripening comes at a crucial time for wildlife. Countless migratory birds, for instance, depend on September’s largesse to fuel their fall migrations to winter grounds in Latin America.

Scores of other wild species — bears, squirrels, deer, wild turkeys and others — also rely heavily on nature’s provisions at this time of year to fatten up and store food to get them through the winter.

By far, the vast majority of wild foods ripening in September are produced by plants native to Georgia. At this time of year, you’re likely to see several of these plants laden with fruits and berries during a walk in the woods or even your own neighborhood. Some of the most common of them include:

• Beautyberry, a low shrub that becomes festooned with beautiful clusters of bright, magenta-colored berries in September. More than 40 bird species dine on the berries. Migratory birds often compete with year-round towhees, brown thrashers, mockingbirds and others for the berries.

• Wild muscadine, the wild grape vine that grows profusely throughout Georgia. In my mind, it produces Georgia’s tastiest wild fruit. More than three dozen bird species and several mammal species feast on muscadines. White-tailed deer sometimes gorge on wild grapes.

• Flowering dogwood, a small tree that is common in Georgia’s woods as well as neighborhoods. Its red berries in fall are relished by a host of songbirds and other wildlife. Chemical analysis shows that the berries are rich in calcium and fat, good sources of energy for migratory songbirds as well as year-round birds.

• Pokeberry, a tall perennial that is often regarded as a weed. Its dark, black berries are eaten by an impressive list of creatures, including numerous bird species.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Venus is low in the east just before dawn. Mars is very low in the west at dark. Jupiter is in the south at dark and will appear near the moon Monday night. Saturn rises in the east before sunset and is up nearly all night.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger12h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
14h ago

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
17h ago
The Latest

Atlanta will soon be only U.S. city with giant pandas
Study finds evidence of CTE in brains of young amateur football players
OPINION: We need the public pools that segregation helped take away
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
18h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
22h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top