Wild Georgia: In nature, September isn’t too early to think about winter

Now we have September, the month of great ripening. In Georgia’s woods, fields, wetlands and other wild places, a multitude of berries, fruits and nuts are maturing now, providing a bounty of nutritious foods for wild creatures.

The ripening comes at a crucial time for wildlife. Countless migratory birds, for instance, depend on September’s largesse to fuel their fall migrations to winter grounds in Latin America.

Scores of other wild species — bears, squirrels, deer, wild turkeys and others — also rely heavily on nature’s provisions at this time of year to fatten up and store food to get them through the winter.

By far, the vast majority of wild foods ripening in September are produced by plants native to Georgia. At this time of year, you’re likely to see several of these plants laden with fruits and berries during a walk in the woods or even your own neighborhood. Some of the most common of them include:

• Beautyberry, a low shrub that becomes festooned with beautiful clusters of bright, magenta-colored berries in September. More than 40 bird species dine on the berries. Migratory birds often compete with year-round towhees, brown thrashers, mockingbirds and others for the berries.

• Wild muscadine, the wild grape vine that grows profusely throughout Georgia. In my mind, it produces Georgia’s tastiest wild fruit. More than three dozen bird species and several mammal species feast on muscadines. White-tailed deer sometimes gorge on wild grapes.

• Flowering dogwood, a small tree that is common in Georgia’s woods as well as neighborhoods. Its red berries in fall are relished by a host of songbirds and other wildlife. Chemical analysis shows that the berries are rich in calcium and fat, good sources of energy for migratory songbirds as well as year-round birds.

• Pokeberry, a tall perennial that is often regarded as a weed. Its dark, black berries are eaten by an impressive list of creatures, including numerous bird species.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Venus is low in the east just before dawn. Mars is very low in the west at dark. Jupiter is in the south at dark and will appear near the moon Monday night. Saturn rises in the east before sunset and is up nearly all night.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.