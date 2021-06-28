ajc logo
Why Atlanta is a top city to celebrate July Fourth

Life
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago
Fireworks have a lot to do with our being ranked in the top five

Kelly Yamanouchi reported last week that nearly 1.5 million Georgians are expected to travel over the Independence Day weekend. That’s too bad, because they’ll be leaving one of the best cities in the country to spend the holiday, according to a survey from WalletHub.

For its annual ranking of 2021′s Best and Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations, the financial website compared the 100 most populous U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, and Fourth of July weather forecast.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 23 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for Independence Day fun.

For those leaving town, you might want to consider New York City, which came out on top with an overall score of 77.51. NYC was first for Fourth of July celebrations and for attractions and activities. New York was followed by San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta, in that order.

Atlanta’s overall score of 70.22 was good enough for fifth place, propelled by its third place ranking in the Fourth of July celebrations dimension.

Among the 23 metrics, Atlanta finished:

34th: Walkability

First: Legality of fireworks

Fourth: Lowest price of three-star hotel room

Second: Number of Fourth of July festivals and performances

33rd: Average daily COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita

14th: Average price of Fourth of July party ticket

First: Prevalence of affordable 4.5+ star restaurants

Fifth: Duration of fireworks shows

98th: Lowest average beer and wine prices

If you’re still hitting the road this weekend, be sure to check out these tips from AAA to make your travels safer.

