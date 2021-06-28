Why Atlanta is a top city to celebrate July Fourth

Kelly Yamanouchi reported last week that nearly 1.5 million Georgians are expected to travel over the Independence Day weekend. That’s too bad, because they’ll be leaving one of the best cities in the country to spend the holiday, according to a survey from WalletHub.
For its annual ranking of 2021′s Best and Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations, the financial website compared the 100 most populous U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, and Fourth of July weather forecast.
It then evaluated those dimensions using 23 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for Independence Day fun.
For those leaving town, you might want to consider New York City, which came out on top with an overall score of 77.51. NYC was first for Fourth of July celebrations and for attractions and activities. New York was followed by San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta, in that order.
Atlanta’s overall score of 70.22 was good enough for fifth place, propelled by its third place ranking in the Fourth of July celebrations dimension.
Among the 23 metrics, Atlanta finished:
34th: Walkability
First: Legality of fireworks
Fourth: Lowest price of three-star hotel room
Second: Number of Fourth of July festivals and performances
33rd: Average daily COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita
14th: Average price of Fourth of July party ticket
First: Prevalence of affordable 4.5+ star restaurants
Fifth: Duration of fireworks shows
98th: Lowest average beer and wine prices
If you’re still hitting the road this weekend, be sure to check out these tips from AAA to make your travels safer.