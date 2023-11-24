Where can I find it: recliner repair, clock repair, buttercream icing mix

Q: I have a recliner that needs repair. The hardware that holds the foot part down is broken. Can you help me find someone who repairs the hardware parts? Thanks. — Jim Mullen, Acworth

A: Jim, call Guardsman On-site Care and Repair at 800-788-8020. This nationwide company has technicians trained to repair all types of furniture, including recliners. For a service charge, a tech will come to your home and inspect your recliner. During this inspection, they will let you know if your recliner can be fixed and if it needs specific parts. However, note that Guardsman doesn’t order or receive parts, so you’ll need to track them down if needed.

Q: I have a dome clock that needs to be repaired. Could you please give me information on a repair shop? Thank you. — Robert Schussel, Sandy Springs