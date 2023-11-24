Where can I find it: recliner repair, clock repair, buttercream icing mix

Q: I have a recliner that needs repair. The hardware that holds the foot part down is broken. Can you help me find someone who repairs the hardware parts? Thanks. — Jim Mullen, Acworth
A: Jim, call Guardsman On-site Care and Repair at 800-788-8020. This nationwide company has technicians trained to repair all types of furniture, including recliners. For a service charge, a tech will come to your home and inspect your recliner. During this inspection, they will let you know if your recliner can be fixed and if it needs specific parts. However, note that Guardsman doesn’t order or receive parts, so you’ll need to track them down if needed.
Q: I have a dome clock that needs to be repaired. Could you please give me information on a repair shop? Thank you. — Robert Schussel, Sandy Springs
A: Robert, I’ll give you three from which to choose. Bowers Watch and Clock Repair, 2441 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, 404-327-7850, is a family-run shop that has been in business since 1943. Bowers repairs pendulum and mantel clocks as well as pocket and wristwatches. For more information, go to bowerswatchandclockrepair.com. You can also contact horologist Laura Shepherd at Atlanta Clock Services, 404-580-2702. She works on many clock types, including cuckoo, pendulum, antique, mantel and standard wall clocks. Check out her website at atlantaclockservices.com. You also might call Clock Repair Service and Sales, 678-846-6647. Owners Bob and Meredith Bartow operate a mobile repair van that they use to service large clocks, but they clean, repair and refurbish many types. For more information, go to clockrepairservice.com.
Q: I’m in desperate need of Pillsbury Fluffy White Frosting mix in a box; it’s a powder, not a ready-to-spread. Thank you for your help in locating this. — Kay French, Braselton
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Kay, Pillsbury no longer offers its Fluffy White Frosting mix, but I have a substitute for you that’s available locally. Wilton Buttercream Icing Mix is available at Joann Fabric and Craft, 834-A Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville, 770-538-5033. A 14-ounce box sells for $3.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
About the Author