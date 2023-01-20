Where Can I Find It

A: Thank you for reading, Marsha. I have two options for you. First, check with John Freeman at

Fayette Antique Clock Assessment, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, 678-983-1005. Although he sells and repairs all types of timepieces, he is a skilled machinist who also restores vintage music boxes. Check out the website at fayetteantiqueclockassessment.com. The other option is to send your ailing music box to the repair department, Gifts Online, Inc., 145 Richland Road, Greenville, TN, 37745. Owner, Paul Connolly, has close to three decades in the music box industry, and the San Francisco Music Box Company refers their repairs to Gifts Online. For more information and a look at the music boxes Connolly has repaired, check out the website snowgloberepaircenter.com. You can contact the company at 423-639-5850 or send an email to mail@giftsonline.net.

Q: I am looking for a dry shampoo that doesn’t contain talc. It’s called Amika. I would rather buy it in the Atlanta area than order it if possible. Thanks for your help. Terry P., Atlanta