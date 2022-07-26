Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 6

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and can instill a lifelong love of the game.
This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.
“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.
This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. Not only will the winning coaches be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but each will also receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and a baseball autographed by a Braves player.
James Alexander
In her nomination, Emily Alexander said James Alexander has been the team manager for Galaxy, a little league softball team, for a year.
“He has kept a group of girls together and has helped them go from last place to second place in their division in that year!” she added. “He is always kind, driven, and encouraging to the girls and their families.”
Kevin Pittman
Kevin Pittman is patient with all of the girls on his 10U softball team, Sarah Estes wrote in her nomination.
“He kept things fun at practice and in games,” she added. “He never got down on them even when we were losing or a player made a bad decision. Girls would strike out and he was the most positive one toward them. He always made them feel special and that every one of them matters.”
Abdiel Quinones
Abdiel Quinones coaches a 12U girls softball team.
According to Jodi Kruta, who nominated Quinones: “He has single handedly taken over team El Fuego and spends his free time teaching not only the game of softball but also the importance of working hard and doing things with a positive attitude. It is a great thing when a youth coach takes the time to instill life lessons of work ethic and positive approach to very impressionable 11- and 12-year-old girls!”
