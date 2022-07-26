Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 6

Combined Shape Caption James Alexander has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption James Alexander has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

James Alexander

In her nomination, Emily Alexander said James Alexander has been the team manager for Galaxy, a little league softball team, for a year.

“He has kept a group of girls together and has helped them go from last place to second place in their division in that year!” she added. “He is always kind, driven, and encouraging to the girls and their families.”

Combined Shape Caption Kevin Pittman has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Credit: Contributed photo

Kevin Pittman

Kevin Pittman is patient with all of the girls on his 10U softball team, Sarah Estes wrote in her nomination.

“He kept things fun at practice and in games,” she added. “He never got down on them even when we were losing or a player made a bad decision. Girls would strike out and he was the most positive one toward them. He always made them feel special and that every one of them matters.”

Combined Shape Caption Abdiel Quinones has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Credit: Contributed photo

Abdiel Quinones

Abdiel Quinones coaches a 12U girls softball team.

According to Jodi Kruta, who nominated Quinones: “He has single handedly taken over team El Fuego and spends his free time teaching not only the game of softball but also the importance of working hard and doing things with a positive attitude. It is a great thing when a youth coach takes the time to instill life lessons of work ethic and positive approach to very impressionable 11- and 12-year-old girls!”

