Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 6

Carl Rider has been nominated for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

Carl Rider

As coach of the Newton Naturals 7U, Carl Rider “is determined to teach kids how to play the game and how to respect the game,” wrote Kristy, who didn’t include her last name in her nomination of Rider.

“He is determined, competitive, driven and focused,” she added. “He wants success for his boys for their future.”

Bob Rottner has been nominated for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

Bob Rottner

Bob Rottner “is a dedicated and knowledgeable coach,” Alyssa Swan wrote in her nomination of the Sandy Springs coach.

“He coached his sons 25 years ago and is now coaching his grandsons,” she added. “He loves the game and seeing the players’ growth. He cares and he trains them. He is the best!”

Chase Timms has been nominated for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

Chase Timms

Chase Timms has been a coach for his 10-year-old son’s team since the boy was 3 and assistant coach for his 13-year-old son in east Cherokee, and is loved by all who know him, Jenny Huff wrote in her nomination.

“He is an excellent example to the kids and an amazing coach, showing them sportsmanship and teamwork. He’s know in the community as someone you would want your son to be like.”

Previous Braves Baseball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Doug Spence

Week 2: Dustin Rutledge

Week 3: Vincent Altimari

Week 4: Daniel Griffin