Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 6

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and can instill a lifelong love of the game.
This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.
“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.
This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. Not only will the winning coaches be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but each will also receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and a baseball autographed by a Braves player.
Voting is open through Sunday. The winner will be announced Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.
Carl Rider
As coach of the Newton Naturals 7U, Carl Rider “is determined to teach kids how to play the game and how to respect the game,” wrote Kristy, who didn’t include her last name in her nomination of Rider.
“He is determined, competitive, driven and focused,” she added. “He wants success for his boys for their future.”
Bob Rottner
Bob Rottner “is a dedicated and knowledgeable coach,” Alyssa Swan wrote in her nomination of the Sandy Springs coach.
“He coached his sons 25 years ago and is now coaching his grandsons,” she added. “He loves the game and seeing the players’ growth. He cares and he trains them. He is the best!”
Chase Timms
Chase Timms has been a coach for his 10-year-old son’s team since the boy was 3 and assistant coach for his 13-year-old son in east Cherokee, and is loved by all who know him, Jenny Huff wrote in her nomination.
“He is an excellent example to the kids and an amazing coach, showing them sportsmanship and teamwork. He’s know in the community as someone you would want your son to be like.”
