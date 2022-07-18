Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Tony Maldonado, Greater Buford Athletic Association

That certainly describes Madonado.

“I enjoy teaching these girls more than softball,” he said. “Softball is fun and winning is more fun, but instilling a good work ethic and how to be a good person is important to me. I love watching the girls grow their skill throughout the season.”

Although he enjoys seeing his players improve, that’s not what makes him the most proud of them.

“The thing that makes me most proud of my girls is the friendships they build and the respect they have for their teammates and their opponents,” he said.

But the game is why he got into coaching.

“I became a coach because I wanted every player to have a fair shot to play,” Maldonado said. “I wanted to teach the kids one of America’s favorite past times, in the game of softball!”

As the Braves Softball Coach of the Week, Maldonado will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.

