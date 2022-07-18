ajc logo
Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Tony Maldonado, Greater Buford Athletic Association

Tony Maldonado is the Week 4 Braves Softball Coach of the Week.

Tony Maldonado is the Week 4 Braves Softball Coach of the Week.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The coach garnered 47.3% of the votes this week

As Week 4 of voting for Braves Coach of the Week ended, a clear winner emerged. With 47.3% of the votes, Dacula’s Tony Madonado, of the Greater Buford Athletic Association, took the title.

“Coaching is the best part of me,” Madonado said. “The kids in our communities are important to me, and I love following them through the years.”

That sentiment is reflected in his nomination by Kristin (no last name given).

“He gets up early for work just to ensure that he can be off in time for practice,” said. “He makes practice fun while making sure the kids are learning and growing in the game. His life essentially revolves around little league ball!”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up all summer to honor local youth baseball and softball coaches for making a positive impact on their communities through our Braves Coach of the Week series.

That certainly describes Madonado.

“I enjoy teaching these girls more than softball,” he said. “Softball is fun and winning is more fun, but instilling a good work ethic and how to be a good person is important to me. I love watching the girls grow their skill throughout the season.”

Although he enjoys seeing his players improve, that’s not what makes him the most proud of them.

“The thing that makes me most proud of my girls is the friendships they build and the respect they have for their teammates and their opponents,” he said.

But the game is why he got into coaching.

“I became a coach because I wanted every player to have a fair shot to play,” Maldonado said. “I wanted to teach the kids one of America’s favorite past times, in the game of softball!”

As the Braves Softball Coach of the Week, Maldonado will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.

Previous Braves Softball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Wes Ward

Week 2: Jackey Felker

Week 3: Emily Barnard

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

