Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Emily Barnard, Carolina Elite SC

Week 3 of voting for the Braves Coach of the Week has ended, and Carolina Elite’s Emily Barnard is our winner, garnering 44.3% of the votes. As a 12U softball coach in Statesboro, Barnard was praised for her “true leadership, loyalty and commitment” to her team.
This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are working together to honor youth baseball and softball coaches that are making an impact in their local communities.
“She puts the girls and their needs before hers,” Tommy Gay wrote when nominating Barnard for the award. “Coach Emily has turned our girls into true athletes, and we cannot thank her enough.”
According to Barnard, that’s why she became a coach.
“I became a coach so I could give back to the game that gave me so much,” she said. “I enjoy working with the girls and teaching them the fundamentals of softball, but also how to overcome adversity and the mental part of the game. I also became a coach so I could help the girls chase their dreams to be a college athlete. I want to get my girls to the next level! I became a coach so I could help others!”
Barnard said her favorite part of coaching is seeing her players grow not only on the field, but also in other parts of their lives.
“I love the relationships I have built with my players and their families,” she said. “It has truly been amazing. My favorite thing about coaching on the field is seeing my players make a big play and the other players getting so excited for her. Watching the girls do things in the game that we work on at practice is awesome, too!”
Barnard said her 12U team “surprised a lot of people with our talent, and I know we can do so much more for the seasons to come.” She added she can’t wait to see “all the great things this team will do.”
“I am most proud of my team for trusting the process. This was my first travel ball team, and everyone bought in,” she said. “They trusted my teaching and really used it in their game. I am proud of my team for growing so much this season. Every player got better, and they are all ready to keep growing. I am proud of all of them for their commitment and dedication.”
As the Braves Softball Coach of the Week, Barnard will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.
