Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Emily Barnard, Carolina Elite SC

Barnard said her favorite part of coaching is seeing her players grow not only on the field, but also in other parts of their lives.

“I love the relationships I have built with my players and their families,” she said. “It has truly been amazing. My favorite thing about coaching on the field is seeing my players make a big play and the other players getting so excited for her. Watching the girls do things in the game that we work on at practice is awesome, too!”

Barnard said her 12U team “surprised a lot of people with our talent, and I know we can do so much more for the seasons to come.” She added she can’t wait to see “all the great things this team will do.”

“I am most proud of my team for trusting the process. This was my first travel ball team, and everyone bought in,” she said. “They trusted my teaching and really used it in their game. I am proud of my team for growing so much this season. Every player got better, and they are all ready to keep growing. I am proud of all of them for their commitment and dedication.”

As the Braves Softball Coach of the Week, Barnard will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.

