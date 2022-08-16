ajc logo
Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Garrett Roberts, Lady Jackets

Garrett Roberts has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
‘I wanted to be that roll model for my daughter and be there each step of the way’

The latest Braves Softball Coach of the Week winner is Garrett Roberts! The Calhoun native earned 71% of the vote to lock down the honor, something Faith Mansfield supported greatly in her nomination of the coach.

“He is a full time lead at the hospital but always puts his team first!” Mansfield said. Anne Kelley doubled down on that notion.

“Garrett Roberts shows leadership, stays calm in stressful situations in the game , absolutely never yells at his team or individual,” Kelley said.

A lead CT technician at Advent Health Gordon, Roberts coaches the Lady Jackets and Calhoun All Stars.

“We had a great team for Rec very young and half the team has never played before,” Roberts said. “We ended up being the 7-8 champs for the rec. and the All Star team won 2nd at district and 3rd at state, knocking out the district champs. I think what fired this team up was the competitive nature of each girl. All of them could play in any position at anytime and never wanted a break!”

When it comes to coaching, Roberts intention has been to be the best role model to his players.

“It reminds me of my dad coaching me and my brother when we were kids,” he said. “I wanted to be that role model for my daughter and be there each step of the way. Throwing thousands of balls and having late nights sharpening her skills just made my summer the best it could be!”

For any children considering playing, Roberts said to please give softball a chance.

“It doesn’t matter if you have played sports your whole life or just trying to start,” he said. “Any sport activity builds character and friendships for life. We continue to hang out with friends, even though the season has finished. Softball offers more than just scholarships. It’s the memories for us!”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

