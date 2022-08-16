Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Garrett Roberts, Lady Jackets

When it comes to coaching, Roberts intention has been to be the best role model to his players.

“It reminds me of my dad coaching me and my brother when we were kids,” he said. “I wanted to be that role model for my daughter and be there each step of the way. Throwing thousands of balls and having late nights sharpening her skills just made my summer the best it could be!”

For any children considering playing, Roberts said to please give softball a chance.

“It doesn’t matter if you have played sports your whole life or just trying to start,” he said. “Any sport activity builds character and friendships for life. We continue to hang out with friends, even though the season has finished. Softball offers more than just scholarships. It’s the memories for us!”