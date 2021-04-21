Visit this authentic Mexican food spot for Georgia’s best tacos

El Rey Del Taco promises customers can “expect real Mexican food nothing less than delicious.” Popular menu options include mini tacos and Quesadilla Con Tortilla Hecha A Mano, or a handmade tortilla quesadilla, according to Postmates.

“The traditional Mexican taqueria with late-night hours serves carne asada (grilled and sliced beef), barbacoa (slow-cooked goat meat) and Mexican chorizo. However, the carnitas (slow-cooked pulled pork) are known for having loads of flavor,” LoveFood.com said, referring to Yelp reviews that raved about Mexico’s answer to pulled pork.

It’s not just Yelpers who enjoy the authentic tastes of El Rey Del Taco, either. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Best of Atlanta 2020 poll saw the taco spot tie with Bartaco for third place, up from fourth place a year earlier.

Visit the taqueria, which is open for dine-in and pickup with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, at 5288 Buford Hwy in Doraville.