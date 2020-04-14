New ranking deems this Mexican restaurant Georgia’s best takeout spot

» RELATED: Winner: Best Mexican food in Dunwoody | Best of Dunwoody

Conferring with Yelp, Business Insider compiled a list of the highest-rated takeout spots around the U.S. Using a range of factors, such as total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2019, and March 27, 2020, Yelp ranked restaurants. The eateries on the resulting list had a passing health score or a score greater than a B/80, when available.

In Georgia, Tacos del Chavo was deemed the best place to grab takeout and as of April 13, the spot is still open for takeout, the AJC confirmed.

The Mexican eatery offers traditional and American tacos as well as tortas, empenadas, quesadillas and burritos, to name a few dishes.

»RELATED: Ranking: Two of the best taco joints in the country are right here in Georgia

Yelp reviews tout this small spot as a "one of Kennesaw's hidden gems."

“They serve some of the most authentic Mexican food I've found in Georgia (and I grew up in California so that's saying something) at really affordable prices,” wrote Brie W.

Limited seating and parking hasn’t dissuaded people from coming by, as Amar M. wrote the “Food and service is exceptional. Good, kind, attentive service is hard to find these days.”

DETAILS Tacos del Chavo 2176 Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw Open for takeout Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (678) 886-8893