Georgia’s best ‘hole in the wall’ Mexican food is in a Woodstock gas station

El Serranito, on Highway 92 in Woodstock, has tacos, burritos and quesadillas on the menu, but also makes cemitas poblanas, tamales and tortas.

“Tacos and tostadas are LEGIT,” Emma M. of Cumming wrote in her five star Yelp review of the restaurant. “The presentation for the tostadas is even amazing. This is definitely the best authentic Mexican food I have had in the area. Just wasted 40$ at Pure Taqueria down the road, for lunch, and told my boyfriend I want El Serranito for dinner tonight. My palette needs cleansing.”

Matthew S. of Roswell also gave El Serranito five stars. “The best tacos I’ve ever had. I’m moving a couple hours away and I’m gonna miss this place as much as my family, if not a little more. Deserves more than 5 stars, try them out,” he wrote.

Cheapism recommends you order “a torta on a sesame-seed flecked bun full of asada and wrapped in foil to contain the mess. If tacos are more your style, try the fried fish taco topped with slaw and the creamy, spicy orange salsa. If roasted corn covered in mayo and cheese is on special, don’t skip it.”