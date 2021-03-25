Trek 50 miles east of Atlanta for the best state park in Georgia

Have you planned your next getaway yet?
It won’t be long before spring break arrives. After that, summer break is just around the corner.
If you want to go somewhere without traveling far, state parks can offer enough wonder and excitement while still remaining local. Recently, the vacation website Vacation Idea compiled a list of the 25 best state parks around the nation.
“Among the 50 states are an abundance of parks both great in size like Alaska’s 400,000 acres or a scattering of connected islands in Massachusetts. What they all have in common is the passion to conserve these wondrous worlds filled with wildlife, history and adventure. Exploring the world around us gives us a greater appreciation of the natural beauty we find and reconnects us to the simple pleasure of enjoying life,” the website said.
Before you venture out, though, be sure to check the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control travel guidelines and double-check with state parks for detailed rules and regulations.
While there are nearly 50 state parks in the Peach State, Vacation Idea considers one in Winder the best.
Fort Yargo is a popular park that features a 1792 log fort settlers built for protection against Creek and Cherokee tribes, according to the state park website.
“Campers who stay at the park can pick either fully equipped cottages, furnished cabins or primitive campsites. In addition, lakeside camping is available in the permanent wooden and canvas structures called yurts with electricity and furnishings inside and a picnic table, grill and fire pit outside,” Vacation Idea noted. ”The park’s 260-acre lake provides activities such as swimming, boating and fishing. Visitors can test their endurance on the 20 miles of trails or play disc golf on the challenging wooded course.”
The state park website noted that there is some construction occurring on the site, including some that may cause delays in certain areas. If you’re looking to visit day-to-day, the site states that in an effort to ensure social distancing on crowded days, admission to particular amenities may be limited for several hours.