Trek 50 miles east of Atlanta for the best state park in Georgia

While there are nearly 50 state parks in the Peach State, Vacation Idea considers one in Winder the best.

Fort Yargo is a popular park that features a 1792 log fort settlers built for protection against Creek and Cherokee tribes, according to the state park website.

“Campers who stay at the park can pick either fully equipped cottages, furnished cabins or primitive campsites. In addition, lakeside camping is available in the permanent wooden and canvas structures called yurts with electricity and furnishings inside and a picnic table, grill and fire pit outside,” Vacation Idea noted. ”The park’s 260-acre lake provides activities such as swimming, boating and fishing. Visitors can test their endurance on the 20 miles of trails or play disc golf on the challenging wooded course.”

The state park website noted that there is some construction occurring on the site, including some that may cause delays in certain areas. If you’re looking to visit day-to-day, the site states that in an effort to ensure social distancing on crowded days, admission to particular amenities may be limited for several hours.