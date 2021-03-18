TravelPulse deems this Georgia’s best spring break staycation spot

Georgia’s top spot for residents looking to get away while staying home is Augusta.

“The Masters is scheduled to take place in April once again this year, which means spring break will be a time of anticipation and pleasant weather in Georgia’s Garden City,” TravelPulse said of the place near the South Carolina border. “Kick your exploration of the city off by taking a stroll on the characterful Riverwalk, before moving on to the meandering pathways of the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.”

Those are just a few things you can do, however.

Explore history at the Augusta Museum of History, where you can learn about the late James Brown, who spent most of his youth in the city, and other local legends. Take in art and culture at Vintage Ooollee costume shop and make time for tacos and margaritas at Nacho Mama’s.

Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy hiking and biking along the F.A.T.S. Trails or fishing at Stevens Creek Heritage Preserve, both of which are in nearby South Carolina. For family-friendly options, take the kids for a splash in the pool at the Sheraton Augusta Hotel. Then, dine on milkshakes and burgers at Farmhaus Burger.