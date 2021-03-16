5 of the best Atlanta Airbnbs you can stay in for $100 or less a night

All-glass high rise in the heart of Midtown - $95/night

If you want to be within walking distance of Piedmont Park or the Beltline, this is the ideal place to get away. The gym and the office offer all-glass views. Just don’t try to book it for the spring — it’s so popular that as of this writing, it’s unavailable until July.

“This is hands down the best Airbnb I’ve stayed at. Juwanie’s place had incredible views and, obviously, amazing lighting. I stayed for a month and I didn’t want to leave,” a reviewer said.

Pine Meadows backyard treehouse - $100/night

This Kennesaw treehouse is full of vintage details. A 100-year-old cabinet, a vintage front door and personal touches including a hand-crafted staircase and bench are just some of the vacation rental’s features. While you’ll get lots of modern comforts, including Wi-Fi, you won’t get modern bathrooms. The outhouse features a composting toilet and a sink with water to wash your hands and brush your teeth.

Modern Atlantic Station apartment - $95/night

Ideal for the “modern-eclectic individual,” this space features primary colors in each room to thread together the artistic theme. The property also features a saltwater pool and its location provides easy access to the High Museum of Art, the Alliance Theatre and high-end shopping in Buckhead.

Unwind at an indoor spa at secluded Marsh Creek - $75/night

You can book this Sandy Springs studio as soon as this month. Offering a private entrance with views Marsh Creek, this spot has an indoor hot tub, outdoor decks with a grill and a full kitchen.

“Aaron’s place is clean and comfortable and in a gorgeous neighborhood. He is a responsive host and my only regret is that I couldn’t stay longer to spend extra time in the pool!” one reviewer wrote.

Full private guest house in Marietta - $75/night

Blocks away from Marietta Square is a complete guest house where you can take your children and explore the area. Although it’s on the same property as the homeowners, it has a separate entrance. There’s a private bedroom, bathroom, separate living area and a full kitchen. Plus, Marietta Square has served as a filming location for the sequel to “Dumb and Dumber” and the upcoming Aretha Franklin anthology series, “Genius: Aretha.”