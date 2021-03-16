5 of the best Atlanta Airbnbs you can stay in for $100 or less a night

Whether you’re overdue for a staycation or have relatives hoping to come into town in the next few months, Atlanta has several Airbnbs that can give you access to local haunts and unique accommodations.
Business Insider recently compiled a list of the best Airbnbs in and around Atlanta.
“All of these provide crowd-free alternatives to the traditional nightlife allure of Atlanta,” the website said. “And another smart way to stay socially distant is to book a private Airbnb, which the CDC and experts have confirmed is a safer option compared to hotel stays. To provide yet greater peace of mind, Airbnb requires all hosts to adhere to their new, stringent Enhanced Clean Protocol guidelines.”
The financial news and business website compiled the list based on criteria including affordability, standout design, amenities or uniqueness and a high rating of at least 4.6 to name a few.
Here’s a sampling of the Airbnbs the site deemed the best — all of these are available for less than $100 per night as of publication.
All-glass high rise in the heart of Midtown - $95/night
If you want to be within walking distance of Piedmont Park or the Beltline, this is the ideal place to get away. The gym and the office offer all-glass views. Just don’t try to book it for the spring — it’s so popular that as of this writing, it’s unavailable until July.
“This is hands down the best Airbnb I’ve stayed at. Juwanie’s place had incredible views and, obviously, amazing lighting. I stayed for a month and I didn’t want to leave,” a reviewer said.
Pine Meadows backyard treehouse - $100/night
This Kennesaw treehouse is full of vintage details. A 100-year-old cabinet, a vintage front door and personal touches including a hand-crafted staircase and bench are just some of the vacation rental’s features. While you’ll get lots of modern comforts, including Wi-Fi, you won’t get modern bathrooms. The outhouse features a composting toilet and a sink with water to wash your hands and brush your teeth.
Modern Atlantic Station apartment - $95/night
Ideal for the “modern-eclectic individual,” this space features primary colors in each room to thread together the artistic theme. The property also features a saltwater pool and its location provides easy access to the High Museum of Art, the Alliance Theatre and high-end shopping in Buckhead.
Unwind at an indoor spa at secluded Marsh Creek - $75/night
You can book this Sandy Springs studio as soon as this month. Offering a private entrance with views Marsh Creek, this spot has an indoor hot tub, outdoor decks with a grill and a full kitchen.
“Aaron’s place is clean and comfortable and in a gorgeous neighborhood. He is a responsive host and my only regret is that I couldn’t stay longer to spend extra time in the pool!” one reviewer wrote.
Full private guest house in Marietta - $75/night
Blocks away from Marietta Square is a complete guest house where you can take your children and explore the area. Although it’s on the same property as the homeowners, it has a separate entrance. There’s a private bedroom, bathroom, separate living area and a full kitchen. Plus, Marietta Square has served as a filming location for the sequel to “Dumb and Dumber” and the upcoming Aretha Franklin anthology series, “Genius: Aretha.”