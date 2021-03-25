X

This ‘little known’ Georgia island makes Fodor’s list of 10 to visit

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Two others on the list are within driving distance of Atlanta

The beach has been a popular getaway for many metro Atlantans during the pandemic, considering how close we are to the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.

So when Fodor’s Travel published its list of 10 lesser-known beaches to visit, it’s no surprise it included one on the Georgia coast.

“The well-known island getaways across the U.S. get all the glory, but there are plenty of hidden gem islands which offer an equally stunning escape but with a little more peace and quiet,” Molly O’Brien wrote for Fodor’s.

No. 8 on the list might not be well-known to the rest of the United States, but Georgians are very familiar with it.

“Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia is a coastal nature haven hosting many beautiful, oceanfront lodging amenities including the famous Jekyll Island Club Resort, which dates back to the late 1800s,” Fodor’s wrote.

While at Jekyll Island, be sure to visit Driftwood Beach at the northern end “to gawk and stroll among the ancient weathered tree trunks and gnarled branches that look like works of environmental art,” Blake Guthrie wrote for the AJC.

There is more than just sand and ocean at Jekyll, however. You can drop in to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, spend a day at the Summer Waves Waterpark (opening May 14), or go bike riding or kayaking.

Two other islands on the list are within driving distance of metro Atlanta. Fodor’s picked Sanibel Island in Florida as No. 1, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina — which include Roanoke, Hatteras, and Ocracoke islands — as No. 9.

