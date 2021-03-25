This ‘little known’ Georgia island makes Fodor’s list of 10 to visit

While at Jekyll Island, be sure to visit Driftwood Beach at the northern end “to gawk and stroll among the ancient weathered tree trunks and gnarled branches that look like works of environmental art,” Blake Guthrie wrote for the AJC.

There is more than just sand and ocean at Jekyll, however. You can drop in to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, spend a day at the Summer Waves Waterpark (opening May 14), or go bike riding or kayaking.

Two other islands on the list are within driving distance of metro Atlanta. Fodor’s picked Sanibel Island in Florida as No. 1, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina — which include Roanoke, Hatteras, and Ocracoke islands — as No. 9.