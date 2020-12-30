Thrillist: These Atlanta restaurants should be on your bucket list

“Chef-owner Ryan Smith prepares whimsically plated dishes with a minimalist’s approach that lets ingredients shine,” Picard wrote. “When it’s open for regular service, the menu changes often and you’re guaranteed seasonal produce as well as delectable menu staples like the fluffy potato rolls.

“These days, Staplehouse has artfully reinvented itself as a market,” she continued. “Guests can purchase beer and wine as well as provisions like produce and charcuterie. Most importantly, diners can still eat Smith’s food in takeout form. The menu is limited and features items like grains with mushrooms and a farm egg, and smoked brisket sold by the pound. Enjoy it on their back patio or take it home with you.”

Staplehouse Market is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-524-5005

Busy Bee Cafe

“Lunch at the Busy Bee, a restaurant that’s been making bellies happy with fried chicken since 1947, is a must. When the dining room is open, it’s almost always bustling with locals and tourists alike chowing down on soul food,” Picard wrote. “It doesn’t hurt that the Busy Bee counts President (Barack) Obama and Killer Mike among its visitors, either. While it would be nice to eat in their cozy dining room lined with photos of celebrity guests, getting takeout will give you the fried chicken fix you crave.”

In September, Busy Bee was ranked among Thrillist’s top 30 Black-owned restaurants in the country.

Our winner of Best of Atlanta’s fried chicken poll the past two years, Busy Bee touts itself as “Atlanta’s Soul Food Kitchen Since 1947.” It was a meeting spot for civil rights leaders.

Busy Bee Cafe is open for takeout or curbside pickup 11 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week at 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta; 404-525-9212

Bacchanalia

“It may be on its third location, but Bacchanalia is one of Atlanta’s signature restaurants,” Picard wrote. “It’s high-end and a total splurge, but Anne Quatrano’s team executes seasonally inspired dishes so well. They currently offer a four-course prix fixe menu ($95). It changes often, but you can almost always expect to order the beloved crab fritter served with citrus and avocado. A modified prix fixe menu is available for takeout.”

Bacchanalia is open 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for to-go orders, and 5:30-9:30 p.m. for service in the dining room. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. Suite A, Atlanta; 404-365-0410, Ext. 2

Buford Highway

Though not one particular restaurant, a food crawl along Buford Highway is something you must experience.

“Buford Highway stretches from Buckhead to Duluth and is lined with international eateries. Start at the bottom and work your way up,” Picard recommended. “Stops along the way might include Lee’s Bakery for banh mi on a house-made baguette, La Pastorcita for tacos, Pho 24, Food Terminal for Malaysian street food, and Las Delicias de la Abuela for Colombian food. End the crawl at Masterpiece in Duluth where James Beard-nominated Rui Liu skillfully creates Szechuan food. Order up some mapo tofu, dan dan noodles, and dry pot cauliflower. Or take it to-go for an at-home Szechuan feast.”

Explore Buford Highway Farmers Market voted Best of Atlanta

Barbecue

“Don’t say Atlanta isn’t a barbecue city,” Picard wrote. “With restaurants like Heirloom Market, the creation of husband and wife team Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, making Korean-infused barbecue, and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q giving Atlanta succulent brisket, we’re not lacking.”

Explore Socks Love Barbecue voted Best of Atlanta

The AJC dining team has all the latest restaurant news in metro Atlanta, plus recipes and more.