This South African-inspired restaurant has Georgia’s best to-go dish

According to Eat This, Not That, several places around the nation have the best options for this. It said, “if you’re still all about that takeout life, there are plenty of spots you might not have truly (visited) yet that are offering up some truly delicious meals to-go.

Explore The best sushi in Georgia is at a luxury Atlanta condo complex

The website recently compiled a list of the best to-go dishes in every state. Georgia’s top dish is one that can be found in Atlanta and Savannah.