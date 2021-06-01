The best sushi in Georgia is at a luxury Atlanta condo complex

A spicy tuna roll, California roll or something unexpected, sushi can come in a variety of flavors.
At least 4,000 sushi restaurants dot the country. But there are some places where you can get the best.
Eat This, Not That recently published a list of the nation’s best sushi spots.
“The fresher the fish, the less you have to do to it to make it taste good — and there is nothing better than sitting right at the bar and letting the chef serve up the catches of the day,” the website said. “There are a lot of American-style sushi spots around the country, too, that are trying new things with hand and maki rolls that might make even the most devout sashimi and nigiri lover at least give them a try — short rib roll anyone?”
Searching reviews, speaking with locals and reviewing Eat This, Not That staff’s nationwide dining led the site to compile a comprehensive list of the best sushi.
Georgia’s top location isn’t a stand-alone eatery. It’s one people living at The Ritz-Carlton Residences can enjoy nearly every day.
Tomo Japanese Restaurant is a highly rated space, with 4.5 of 5 stars on Google reviews. It relocated from Vinings to Buckhead in 2012. At the time, then-Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic John Kessler said the “hot food menu has improved greatly since the restaurant’s opening. But you’re here to splurge on top-quality sushi.”
Eat This, Not That equally raved about the dish saying patrons will “be hard-pressed to find better sushi in Georgia than this sophisticated Buckhead spot, which is the brainchild of Nobu trained, Tokyo-born Tomo Naito. Locals rave about the freshness of the fish and the creative cooked dishes like the tempura squid rings.”
Naito’s Nobu lessons have served him well in Atlanta. The goal of Tomo Japanese Restaurant is to create contemporary Japanese food with the finest worldwide ingredients.
3630 Peachtree Road #140, Atlanta
(404) 835-2708