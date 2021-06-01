The best sushi in Georgia is at a luxury Atlanta condo complex

Georgia’s top location isn’t a stand-alone eatery. It’s one people living at The Ritz-Carlton Residences can enjoy nearly every day.

Tomo Japanese Restaurant is a highly rated space, with 4.5 of 5 stars on Google reviews. It relocated from Vinings to Buckhead in 2012. At the time, then-Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic John Kessler said the “hot food menu has improved greatly since the restaurant’s opening. But you’re here to splurge on top-quality sushi.”

Eat This, Not That equally raved about the dish saying patrons will “be hard-pressed to find better sushi in Georgia than this sophisticated Buckhead spot, which is the brainchild of Nobu trained, Tokyo-born Tomo Naito. Locals rave about the freshness of the fish and the creative cooked dishes like the tempura squid rings.”

Naito’s Nobu lessons have served him well in Atlanta. The goal of Tomo Japanese Restaurant is to create contemporary Japanese food with the finest worldwide ingredients.

Tomo Japanese Restaurant

3630 Peachtree Road #140, Atlanta

(404) 835-2708