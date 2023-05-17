These Coca-Cola hacks could change your life

“Pouring a small amount like 15-20 ml of Coca-Cola once in a while around the base of these plants can deliver helpful nutrients to the plants, resulting in better flowers!” Balcony Garden reported. “It can also be a good lawn fertilizer, promoting the growth of grass, thanks to the CO2 content and plants love it! As soda drinks also have traces of potassium, carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur, and sodium, they contribute to the overall growth of the foliage.”

Braise your meats

Coca-Cola can be a huge help in the kitchen for those looking for a way to up their barbecue game. Adding Coca-Cola to a traditional braise, in place of red wine, for a brisket or pot roast can add a sweetness to your final product, Southern Kitchen reported. Reducing the cooking liquid after removing the meat can introduce more of the soda’s spiced flavors as well.

Remove rust and loosen bolts

According to Car Hop, Coca-Cola can dissolve metal oxides and break up rust due with its carbonation. While the soda works more slowly than your average rust remover, it can be a cheaper alternative for loosening rusted bolts.

To remove rust with Coca-Cola, you will need to follow a few steps.