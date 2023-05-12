X

Zaxby’s is treating moms with free kid’s meals for Mother’s Day

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
For a free Zaxby’s kid’s meal on Mother’s Day, moms will need the app

Athens-based fast-food restaurant Zaxby’s is celebrating Mother’s Day in 2023 by offering moms free kid’s meals on Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14. The offer is only valid with the purchase of an adult meal through the Zaxby’s app.

To redeem the free kid’s meal online offer, customers need to add a kid’s meal and an adult meal through the app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or in the App Store.

ExploreBest and worst foods to eat when managing IBS

“In honor of Mother’s Day, we want moms to be able to feed the kids for free with the in-app purchase of an adult meal such as the Boneless Wings Meal, Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich Meal, or one of our freshly prepared Zalads,” Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a news release. “It’s our way of thanking mothers on their special day.”

To redeem the free kid’s meal in store, customers must select the free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult meal reward from the Deals & Offers section of the app’s rewards tab. From there, customers can select to redeem the free kid’s meal inside the store. Upon checkout in store, customers will need to scan the barcode provided by the app when prompted during the ordering process.

ExploreThese foods have had the most serious recalls in the past years

“The Mother’s Day offer is available at participating locations May 12 through May 14 only, while supplies last,” Zaxby’s reported in a news release. “The offer is unique to each user and redeemable one time only for a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal. Zax Kidz meals start at $5.19. Prices may vary by location.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kamala Harris visit to Ga. lays down a 2024 marker for Biden1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Director absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’
1h ago

Georgia embraces the ‘science of reading,’ and what that means for kids
33m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
1h ago

Dollars and sense: Will Cobb graduation venue save district money?
27m ago
The Latest

Victoria’s Secret to bring back iconic fashion show as a movie
17m ago
Wild Georgia: Roadsides can be wildflower sanctuaries
1h ago
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
10h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
15h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top