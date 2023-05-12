Zaxby’s is treating moms with free kid’s meals for Mother’s Day

Athens-based fast-food restaurant Zaxby’s is celebrating Mother’s Day in 2023 by offering moms free kid’s meals on Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14. The offer is only valid with the purchase of an adult meal through the Zaxby’s app.
To redeem the free kid’s meal online offer, customers need to add a kid’s meal and an adult meal through the app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or in the App Store.
“In honor of Mother’s Day, we want moms to be able to feed the kids for free with the in-app purchase of an adult meal such as the Boneless Wings Meal, Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich Meal, or one of our freshly prepared Zalads,” Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a news release. “It’s our way of thanking mothers on their special day.”
To redeem the free kid’s meal in store, customers must select the free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult meal reward from the Deals & Offers section of the app’s rewards tab. From there, customers can select to redeem the free kid’s meal inside the store. Upon checkout in store, customers will need to scan the barcode provided by the app when prompted during the ordering process.
“The Mother’s Day offer is available at participating locations May 12 through May 14 only, while supplies last,” Zaxby’s reported in a news release. “The offer is unique to each user and redeemable one time only for a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal. Zax Kidz meals start at $5.19. Prices may vary by location.”
