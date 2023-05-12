Zaxby’s is treating moms with free kid’s meals for Mother’s Day

To redeem the free kid’s meal online offer, customers need to add a kid’s meal and an adult meal through the app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or in the App Store.

Explore Best and worst foods to eat when managing IBS

“In honor of Mother’s Day, we want moms to be able to feed the kids for free with the in-app purchase of an adult meal such as the Boneless Wings Meal, Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich Meal, or one of our freshly prepared Zalads,” Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a news release. “It’s our way of thanking mothers on their special day.”