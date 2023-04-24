X

Coca-Cola sees sales and profits grow as consumers buy more on the go

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola reported growth in sales and profits in the first quarter of this year as the beverage giant shook off its previous suspension of business in Russia and saw more sales from restaurants and other vendors that serve drinks outside the home.

Coke and its sprawling lineup of sodas, coffees, teas, waters, sports drinks and other beverages are sold in nearly every country on the planet. The company’s sales are often a bellwether for how the economy is faring.

Coke said net revenue grew 5% to $11 billion during the January to March quarter compared to the same period a year ago and noted 8% sales growth in its Smartwater brand. The company said higher prices and volumes helped in its quarterly results.

Coke said it earned $3.1 billion in net income attributable to shareholders in the first quarter, up 12% from the same period last year. Net income totaled $0.72 per share, also up 12%.

Unit case volume was up 3%. Sales from restaurants and other “away-from-home” vendors were a strength, Coke said. Soft drink sales climbed 3%, led by sales in its Asia-Pacific and Latin America segments. But sales growth was dampened in part by Coke’s suspension of business in Russia. Coke and many other U.S. companies halted operations there last year after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Net revenue from the Asia-Pacific region was down 3% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

ExploreCoca-Cola suspends business in Russia, joining corporate exodus

“Our system alignment is stronger than ever, and our networked organization is allowing us to adapt as needed. We continue to invest for the long term, strengthening our capabilities to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders,” Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a news release. “We have the right portfolio, the right strategy and the right execution to deliver in the marketplace. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 objectives.”

Juice, dairy and plant-based beverage sales were flat, overall, as growth was offset by the impact of suspending sales in Russia.

The company’s water, sports drink, coffee and tea segment grew 4% overall, though sports drinks were down a bit.

Coke said the company is also experimenting with new technologies, including a collaboration with OpenAI and Bain & Co. to use artificial intelligence platforms ChatGPT and DALL-E in marketing and other business operations.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks

GHSA’s staff undergoes change with hiring of Lane, Russell58m ago

Credit: FOX NEWS/CNN

Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges
5h ago

Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
33m ago

Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
33m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian opponents may have to put up $365K to continue zoning lawsuit
6h ago
Groups again call for cancellation of Stone Mountain Confederate event
9h ago
Charles F. Stanley lauded as ‘man of God’ at service honoring legacy
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
UGA baseball headlines near perfect weekend for spring sports
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top