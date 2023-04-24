Coca-Cola sees sales and profits grow as consumers buy more on the go

“Our system alignment is stronger than ever, and our networked organization is allowing us to adapt as needed. We continue to invest for the long term, strengthening our capabilities to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders,” Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a news release. “We have the right portfolio, the right strategy and the right execution to deliver in the marketplace. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 objectives.”

Juice, dairy and plant-based beverage sales were flat, overall, as growth was offset by the impact of suspending sales in Russia.

The company’s water, sports drink, coffee and tea segment grew 4% overall, though sports drinks were down a bit.

Coke said the company is also experimenting with new technologies, including a collaboration with OpenAI and Bain & Co. to use artificial intelligence platforms ChatGPT and DALL-E in marketing and other business operations.