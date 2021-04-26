The best bar food in Georgia goes beyond mozzarella sticks and chips

Thrill Korean Steak and Bar in Sandy Springs opened in August 2020 and is an all-you-can eat spot. Choose from 23 protein options and unlimited small plates. There’s also a full bar and signature cocktails to sip on.

“If you’re looking for a place that offers a long list of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as delicious bar food, this is the place for you. A fan favorite on the bar menu is the Korean Fried Chicken, which Yelp reviewers have described as ‘phenomenal,’” Eat This, Not That said.

Aside from the fried chicken, there’s also the beef brisket, headless Cajun shrimp, Korean-style short ribs called galbi, and pork brisket.

You can eat as much as you want for $28, but one Yelp reviewer noted you can save by coming at lunch time.

“You can’t beat the $12 lunch special. So much food for so little money. It felt like the AYCE option with the amount of appetizers and meat options,” they wrote.