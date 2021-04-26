The best bar food in Georgia goes beyond mozzarella sticks and chips

From simple peanuts to a plate piled high with nachos, bar food can run the gamut in America.
While standard options such as cheese sticks and quesadillas are the typical foods you see on a menu, some spots around the nation have leveled up their bar food game.
Eat This, Not That recently compiled a list of the variety of bar foods offered in the U.S.
“Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why,” the website said. “From Knoxville’s duck confit fries to Seattle’s garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts.”
Georgia’s best bar food is definitely more than those two things.
Thrill Korean Steak and Bar in Sandy Springs opened in August 2020 and is an all-you-can eat spot. Choose from 23 protein options and unlimited small plates. There’s also a full bar and signature cocktails to sip on.
“If you’re looking for a place that offers a long list of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as delicious bar food, this is the place for you. A fan favorite on the bar menu is the Korean Fried Chicken, which Yelp reviewers have described as ‘phenomenal,’” Eat This, Not That said.
Aside from the fried chicken, there’s also the beef brisket, headless Cajun shrimp, Korean-style short ribs called galbi, and pork brisket.
You can eat as much as you want for $28, but one Yelp reviewer noted you can save by coming at lunch time.
“You can’t beat the $12 lunch special. So much food for so little money. It felt like the AYCE option with the amount of appetizers and meat options,” they wrote.