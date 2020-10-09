Get walking all month long with Alpharetta’s Walktober Challenge

In search of a new way to revamp your regular walks? It’s great timing, then, because October is once again Walktober!
All month long, a member of Alpharetta Recreation staff will provide free guided walks almost every day. The City of Alpharetta is encouraging residents to get moving and follow recommendations from the American Heart Association to incorporate 150 minutes of heart-healthy exercise each week.
“You have been challenged to walk your way to health this fall! Join in the guided walks and get healthy with members of your community!” the event description reads.
There’s no registration required and it’s free to participate.
Walks will take place at various locations in the north Fulton city throughout the month. Strolling spots include Webb Bridge Park, Cogburn Park, Wills Park, Big Creek Greenway and the new Alpha Loop downtown.
See below for a detailed list of meeting locations and times and visit the website for details.
- Mondays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Wills Park
- Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Cogburn Park
- Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Webb Bridge Park
- Thursdays, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Alpha Loop
- Fridays, 9 a.m. -10 a.m. at Big Creek Greenway
- Saturdays, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at Wills Park
It’s a good thing that Walktober is happening in the fall, too. While it may be more motivating to go walking in warmer months, Houston Healthcare’s Cardiac Rehab Center in Warner Robins states heart health should be a year-round focus, and taking regular, moderate strolls can be part of that.
In addition to the benefits of walking, there are also benefits of doing it in nature. Among the most significant health benefits of getting outdoors are improvements in short-term memory, fighting depression and anxiety, reduced inflammation and lessening stress.
“Nature can be beneficial for mental health,” Dr. Irina Wen, clinical psychologist and clinical director of the Steven A. Military Family Clinic at NYU Langone Medical Center, told NBC News. “It reduces cognitive fatigue and stress and can be helpful with depression and anxiety.”