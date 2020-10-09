Get walking all month long with Alpharetta’s Walktober Challenge

See below for a detailed list of meeting locations and times and visit the website for details.

Mondays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Wills Park

Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Cogburn Park

Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Webb Bridge Park

Thursdays, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Alpha Loop

Fridays, 9 a.m. -10 a.m. at Big Creek Greenway

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at Wills Park

It’s a good thing that Walktober is happening in the fall, too. While it may be more motivating to go walking in warmer months, Houston Healthcare’s Cardiac Rehab Center in Warner Robins states heart health should be a year-round focus, and taking regular, moderate strolls can be part of that.

In addition to the benefits of walking, there are also benefits of doing it in nature. Among the most significant health benefits of getting outdoors are improvements in short-term memory, fighting depression and anxiety, reduced inflammation and lessening stress.

“Nature can be beneficial for mental health,” Dr. Irina Wen, clinical psychologist and clinical director of the Steven A. Military Family Clinic at NYU Langone Medical Center, told NBC News. “It reduces cognitive fatigue and stress and can be helpful with depression and anxiety.”