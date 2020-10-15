Alpharetta church to host outdoor costume party

Guests will choose a showtime to enjoy before the games. Showtimes are in 30-minute intervals and begin at 2:30 p.m. with the last one at 5:30 p.m.

Explore 5 ways to celebrate fall in Alpharetta

While this party involves youngsters, the church is also hosting an outdoor event for middle school-aged kids called Trick or Transit. Also outdoors, the Oct. 23 gathering will feature food, prizes, games and fun. Costumes are optional but masks are mandatory. COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in effect.

If North Point’s events aren’t quite enough to satisfy your quest for pre-Halloween activities, there are plenty of other seasonal activities taking place in Alpharetta and north Fulton this month.

Alpharetta City Center kicks off its monthly Third Thursday event series on Oct. 15, which has plenty of options for adults and youngsters alike. There are also a variety of pumpkin patches to explore in the region along with the annual Scarecrow Harvest and the return of Walktober.

Mega Awesome Costume Party on the Lawn

2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

North Point Community Church

4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA

Free, reservations required