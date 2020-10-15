Alpharetta church to host outdoor costume party

If you’re looking for some socially distant, family-friendly fun ahead of Halloween, a free event in Alpharetta may fit the bill. Best of all, masks are a must with safety being a priority.
North Point Community Church is hosting a Mega Awesome Costume Party on the Lawn a week before Halloween. Local families are invited to attend the Saturday, Oct. 24 bash with their newborns to fifth-grade children. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite “not-so-scary costumes” and spend an hour partying on the lawn with their household.
An interactive show leads the event and games and prizes follow for what’s promised to be “mega-awesome fun.”
There’ll be plenty of room for social distancing since the event is outdoors and safety is kept in mind with masks being required.
“We are committed to providing a safe and responsible environment for our guests. We ask that you attend this event only with members of your household. Only one person from each household should register for the entire family,” the registration page read.
Guests will choose a showtime to enjoy before the games. Showtimes are in 30-minute intervals and begin at 2:30 p.m. with the last one at 5:30 p.m.
While this party involves youngsters, the church is also hosting an outdoor event for middle school-aged kids called Trick or Transit. Also outdoors, the Oct. 23 gathering will feature food, prizes, games and fun. Costumes are optional but masks are mandatory. COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in effect.
If North Point’s events aren’t quite enough to satisfy your quest for pre-Halloween activities, there are plenty of other seasonal activities taking place in Alpharetta and north Fulton this month.
Alpharetta City Center kicks off its monthly Third Thursday event series on Oct. 15, which has plenty of options for adults and youngsters alike. There are also a variety of pumpkin patches to explore in the region along with the annual Scarecrow Harvest and the return of Walktober.
Mega Awesome Costume Party on the Lawn
2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
North Point Community Church
4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
Free, reservations required