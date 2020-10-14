Alpharetta launches new Third Thursday event series this week

Alpha A-Listers, a locals program that offers VIP access to things such as events and giveaways, will be offering specials from several locally-owned shops and restaurants through Alpharetta City Center’s monthly newsletter. Once A-listers present the newsletter as proof of membership, they’ll get the chance to have treats including 15% off of purchases at Southern Local, exclusive access to Carson Kitchen’s special “Red Sangria,” and discounts ranging from 5% to 20% off of purchases at women’s and children’s clothing boutique, Perched.

Restaurants and retailers featured at the event will also include Back Alley, Magnolia Moon, Southern Local and Anna Bella.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protecting guests' health will be taken into account, too. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced at each Third Thursday, which will take place again on Nov. 19 and Dec.17. Although there’s no mask requirement, but they are strongly encouraged. Shops and eateries have also taken precautions and a list of updates are outlined here.

Third Thursday: Fall Festival

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Alpharetta City Center

2001 Commerce St.

Alpharetta, 30009

Free to the public