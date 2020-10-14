Alpharetta launches new Third Thursday event series this week

It’s not Halloween yet, but north Fulton residents will be in for a treat and no tricks as Alpharetta City Center begins its monthly themed community celebration Third Thursday with a fall festival.
The free bash will take place at Alpharetta City Center on Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers are encouraging attendees to “pull out your cozy sweaters and pour yourself a cup of apple cider” while celebrating fall with the seasonal event.
“Everyone is invited to downtown Alpharetta to enjoy live music, retailer and restaurant specials, and other seasonal surprises and delights,” the Facebook event description stated. “We hope to see all our neighbors out enjoying a spooky good time!”
With various elements scattered throughout the mixed-use development, guests are encouraged to explore all 26-acres of the property.
Among the offerings the event promises, local musicians will play live sets at Citizen Soul and Never Enough Thyme in partnership with the City of Alpharetta Music Match program.
Alpha A-Listers, a locals program that offers VIP access to things such as events and giveaways, will be offering specials from several locally-owned shops and restaurants through Alpharetta City Center’s monthly newsletter. Once A-listers present the newsletter as proof of membership, they’ll get the chance to have treats including 15% off of purchases at Southern Local, exclusive access to Carson Kitchen’s special “Red Sangria,” and discounts ranging from 5% to 20% off of purchases at women’s and children’s clothing boutique, Perched.
Restaurants and retailers featured at the event will also include Back Alley, Magnolia Moon, Southern Local and Anna Bella.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protecting guests' health will be taken into account, too. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced at each Third Thursday, which will take place again on Nov. 19 and Dec.17. Although there’s no mask requirement, but they are strongly encouraged. Shops and eateries have also taken precautions and a list of updates are outlined here.
Third Thursday: Fall Festival
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
Alpharetta City Center
2001 Commerce St.
Alpharetta, 30009
Free to the public