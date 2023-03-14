Ricky Bobby’s mansion from ‘Talladega Nights’ is on the market

The Lake Norman mansion most famous for being featured as movie icon Ricky Bobby’s (played by Will Ferrell) home in “Talladega Nights” is once again on the market. Located in Cornelius, North Carolina, WCNC reported that the home — currently listed for $9,900,000 — was last sold back in 2017 for $4 million, but has since been on the market several times.
The backdrop to the iconic “Thank you, Baby Jesus” scene in Adam McKay and Will Ferrell’s legendary comedy, the sprawling mansion is a statement in decadence. Coming in at 12,042 square feet, the three-story home features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and an elevator for easy access.
Inside, the property features a full entertainment suite, including a full bar, dart board, sunken coach, projector and more. The main floor features a full gym, sauna showers and a private garden just outside. Underneath, the home feature’s wine storage.
While not much of the home resembles the interiors seen in “Talladega Nights,” the property’s listing said that one major feature famously seen in the movie still remains. The fireplace where Ricky Bobby delivered his famous “Thank you, Baby Jesus” prayer is still a wonder to behold.
The mansion was built in 2002 and comes with a 1,494 square-foot attached garage and circular driveway.
The 1.31-acre estate features an infinity pool, two private boat docks with lake access, a boat lift and a hot tub.
Listing by Kandi Harris Lowe
