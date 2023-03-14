Exclusive
Rialto adds screen, modern projectors to better accommodate film screenings
X

Ricky Bobby’s mansion from ‘Talladega Nights’ is on the market

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Shake and bake

The Lake Norman mansion most famous for being featured as movie icon Ricky Bobby’s (played by Will Ferrell) home in “Talladega Nights” is once again on the market. Located in Cornelius, North Carolina, WCNC reported that the home — currently listed for $9,900,000 — was last sold back in 2017 for $4 million, but has since been on the market several times.

The backdrop to the iconic “Thank you, Baby Jesus” scene in Adam McKay and Will Ferrell’s legendary comedy, the sprawling mansion is a statement in decadence. Coming in at 12,042 square feet, the three-story home features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and an elevator for easy access.

ExploreThis beautiful Blue Ridge Airbnb might have the best views in Georgia

Inside, the property features a full entertainment suite, including a full bar, dart board, sunken coach, projector and more. The main floor features a full gym, sauna showers and a private garden just outside. Underneath, the home feature’s wine storage.

While not much of the home resembles the interiors seen in “Talladega Nights,” the property’s listing said that one major feature famously seen in the movie still remains. The fireplace where Ricky Bobby delivered his famous “Thank you, Baby Jesus” prayer is still a wonder to behold.

ExploreSiegfried and Roy’s exotic ‘Jungle Palace’ hits the market for $3 million

The mansion was built in 2002 and comes with a 1,494 square-foot attached garage and circular driveway.

The 1.31-acre estate features an infinity pool, two private boat docks with lake access, a boat lift and a hot tub.

Listing by Kandi Harris Lowe

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOSHUA SHARPE/joshua.sharpe@ajc.com

State workers allege they were fired after pressure to break law3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New rift over HOPE funding divides Georgia leaders
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: Medical community blasts Georgia bill targeting transgender kids
3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Over $100K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
15h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Over $100K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Spring football: For Georgia QB Carson Beck, the time is now
3h ago
The Latest

Stunning Savannah church ready to be renovated
This is why your basement floods during stormy weather
Siegfried and Roy’s exotic ‘Jungle Palace’ hits the market for $3 million
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top