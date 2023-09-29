Melissa McCarthy sells her high-tech Atlanta mansion for $4.5 million

After dropping the price on her Atlanta mansion by a cool $400,000, comedy icon Melissa McCarthy has sold her Georgia home. The sprawling 9,784-square-foot estate initially hit the market at $4.9 million, but ultimately sold for $4.5 million.

“Indulge in the opulence and sophistication as you enter through the gas lantern lit gated drive into this exquisite haven,” said the home’s listing.

Built in 1960, but featuring significant renovations, McCarthy’s Atlanta mansion boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and and two half bathrooms. From automated lighting to 17 rooms worth of audio device control, it’s a 63-year-old house filled with cutting-edge tech.

“Every corner of this magnificent home exudes calming and thoughtful sophistication, combining bespoke craftsmanship, impeccable custom design and technology integration‚” according to the home’s listing. “Features through our Control4 Technology include automated lighting controls inside and out, climate control zones, layered security systems, and entertainment systems including 3 Samsung Art TV’s and 4 additional wall mounted TVs.

“Audio controls through the system can control the 17 rooms of audio through streaming or video in any particular room. Enjoy movie quality video and audio on the new 110 projection screen utilizing a Sony 4K Projector. Control 4 allows all these systems and more to be accessed remotely and through smart devices creating an unrivaled and elevated living experience.”

If the high-tech features aren’t enough to woo, the estate’s exterior is a tranquil sanctuary rife with Georgia’s natural beauty.

“The outdoor living spaces boast of artisanal stonework, Japanese technique ‘Shou Sugi Ban’ wood finished angled high ceilings, an outdoor stone and concrete fireplace with a custom art screen hiding an outdoor TV, an elegant pergola BBQ with seating all surrounded by automated wind screens that offer a seamless integration between nature and architecture‚” according to the home’s listing. “Alfresco living and dining reach new heights as you lounge in plush seating on swinging beds amidst the gentle rustle of the surrounding trees, enveloping your senses in tranquility and privacy.”