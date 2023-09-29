Melissa McCarthy sells her high-tech Atlanta mansion for $4.5 million

Private Quarters
By
1 hour ago
X

After dropping the price on her Atlanta mansion by a cool $400,000, comedy icon Melissa McCarthy has sold her Georgia home. The sprawling 9,784-square-foot estate initially hit the market at $4.9 million, but ultimately sold for $4.5 million.

“Indulge in the opulence and sophistication as you enter through the gas lantern lit gated drive into this exquisite haven,” said the home’s listing.

Built in 1960, but featuring significant renovations, McCarthy’s Atlanta mansion boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and and two half bathrooms. From automated lighting to 17 rooms worth of audio device control, it’s a 63-year-old house filled with cutting-edge tech.

ExploreDonkey invites fans to book a stay at Shrek’s swamp on Airbnb

“Every corner of this magnificent home exudes calming and thoughtful sophistication, combining bespoke craftsmanship, impeccable custom design and technology integration‚” according to the home’s listing. “Features through our Control4 Technology include automated lighting controls inside and out, climate control zones, layered security systems, and entertainment systems including 3 Samsung Art TV’s and 4 additional wall mounted TVs.

“Audio controls through the system can control the 17 rooms of audio through streaming or video in any particular room. Enjoy movie quality video and audio on the new 110 projection screen utilizing a Sony 4K Projector. Control 4 allows all these systems and more to be accessed remotely and through smart devices creating an unrivaled and elevated living experience.”

If the high-tech features aren’t enough to woo, the estate’s exterior is a tranquil sanctuary rife with Georgia’s natural beauty.

ExploreThis $1.1 million golf lover’s sanctuary is a ‘hole in one find’

“The outdoor living spaces boast of artisanal stonework, Japanese technique ‘Shou Sugi Ban’ wood finished angled high ceilings, an outdoor stone and concrete fireplace with a custom art screen hiding an outdoor TV, an elegant pergola BBQ with seating all surrounded by automated wind screens that offer a seamless integration between nature and architecture‚” according to the home’s listing. “Alfresco living and dining reach new heights as you lounge in plush seating on swinging beds amidst the gentle rustle of the surrounding trees, enveloping your senses in tranquility and privacy.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women2h ago

Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from Congress
1h ago

Credit: AP

Training center petitions posted on Atlanta city website after initial glitch
49m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Do touchscreens protect ballot secrecy? Georgia election board to decide
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Do touchscreens protect ballot secrecy? Georgia election board to decide
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta meat market owner pleads guilty to $10M food stamp fraud
4h ago
The Latest

Experience Chattahoochee River living at its finest for just under $2 million
1h ago
Donkey invites fans to book a stay at Shrek’s swamp on Airbnb
23h ago
This $1.1 million golf lover’s sanctuary is a ‘hole in one find’
Featured

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
21h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top