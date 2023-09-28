Donkey invites fans to book a stay at Shrek’s swamp on Airbnb

Ardverikie Estate, a Scottish Highlands-based manager of holiday cottages and wildlife conservation, has recreated the iconic swamp home from Dreamwork’s 2001 hit animated film “Shrek.” Featuring everything from an on-site concierge to arranged meals, “Shrek” fans can book a weekend stay at the recreated swamp on Airbnb — for free.

Hosted by the film’s character Donkey, booking for the swamp home opens Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Up to three guests can book the unique Airbnb offering for a two-night stay Oct. 27 through Oct. 29. While booking the Airbnb is free, guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from the Scotland location.

“Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly,” Donkey said in the Airbnb listing. “I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Of course, Shrek’s swamp is not exactly known for its luxurious amenities, so Ardverikie Estate will be pitching in to provide a number of additional services.

“Once you arrive and check-in, our on-site concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your pals – including showing you around and arranging meals,” according to the listing. “Please note that toilet, sink and shower facilities will be located off-site, approximately 20 meters away from Shrek’s Swamp.”

During the visit to Shrek’s swamp, guests can relax in the “ambiance of earwax candlelight,” enjoy a parfait, swap stories around the fire, enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles and enjoy the “ultimate privacy” of Shrek’s iconic outhouse.

“To honor good childhood memories that last a lifetime, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips,” according to the listing.