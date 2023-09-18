This $1.1 million golf lover’s sanctuary is a ‘hole in one find’

1 / 32
Listed at $1,118,000, the home up for grabs at 3306 Pine Meadow Rd NW is a unique find. Courtesy of Daniel Dahlstrom (Creative Initiative)
Private Quarters
By
21 minutes ago
X

Atlanta is full of luxury listings featuring high-end appliances and opulent amenities. On Pine Meadow Road, however, there is a $1,188,000 property unlike any other. The home is 2,041 square feet, with the interior’s living space spread across three bedrooms, three bathrooms and open-concept shared spaces bathed in natural lighting. It’s a luxurious place to spend the days, but it’s what’s just outside that makes this property so unique. Featuring a 60′ by 30′ putting green, the property is an Atlanta golfer’s sanctuary.

ExploreAtlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder sells Salt Lake City mansion at 40% off asking price

“A perfect grilling area sets the stage for entertaining friends and savoring al fresco dining, while the meticulously leveled backyard unfolds into a golfer’s paradise,” according to the home’s listing. “An expansive putting green measuring 60′ by 30′ promises endless hours of leisure, backed by a Teebox just 30 yards away - an indulgence recently installed with a lifetime warranty, ensuring years of enjoyment.”

Inside, the home offers a spacious living space of high-end luxury.

“Stepping through the front door, you are instantly bathed in a flood of natural light that effortlessly dances through the open-concept living space,” according to the home’s listing. “To your left, a spacious and inviting bedroom awaits, offering panoramic views of the meticulously landscaped front yard. An en suite bathroom replete with the finest craft marble speaks to the unwavering commitment to quality that defines this home. As you move further, the dining room beckons - a space that effortlessly combines spaciousness with an intimate ambiance.”

Priced at roughly $582 per square foot, the home was constructed in 1958.

ExploreZillow Gone Wild called this house one of the ‘most unique properties we’ve ever seen’

“Tall windows adorned with plantation shutters frame enchanting vistas of the front yard, blurring the line between indoors and the carefully curated outdoors‚” according to the home’s listing. “The living room exudes warmth, centered around a white brick wood-burning fireplace that creates an inviting focal point. The heart of this home, however, lies within the exquisitely designed kitchen. A true masterpiece, it showcases an artful blend of marble and quartzite, harmonizing with top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances that stand as a testament to culinary perfection.”

Listing by Emma Mixon and Harry Norman Realtors

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Republicans divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett assembles employee teams to make improvements after audit
2h ago
The Latest

Historic Mill Rock Plantation featured in Georgia Trust’s ‘historic properties’
Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder sells Salt Lake City mansion at 40% off asking price
Zillow Gone Wild called this house one of the ‘most unique properties we’ve ever seen’
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
20h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top