This $1.1 million golf lover’s sanctuary is a ‘hole in one find’

Atlanta is full of luxury listings featuring high-end appliances and opulent amenities. On Pine Meadow Road, however, there is a $1,188,000 property unlike any other. The home is 2,041 square feet, with the interior’s living space spread across three bedrooms, three bathrooms and open-concept shared spaces bathed in natural lighting. It’s a luxurious place to spend the days, but it’s what’s just outside that makes this property so unique. Featuring a 60′ by 30′ putting green, the property is an Atlanta golfer’s sanctuary.

“A perfect grilling area sets the stage for entertaining friends and savoring al fresco dining, while the meticulously leveled backyard unfolds into a golfer’s paradise,” according to the home’s listing. “An expansive putting green measuring 60′ by 30′ promises endless hours of leisure, backed by a Teebox just 30 yards away - an indulgence recently installed with a lifetime warranty, ensuring years of enjoyment.”

Inside, the home offers a spacious living space of high-end luxury.

“Stepping through the front door, you are instantly bathed in a flood of natural light that effortlessly dances through the open-concept living space,” according to the home’s listing. “To your left, a spacious and inviting bedroom awaits, offering panoramic views of the meticulously landscaped front yard. An en suite bathroom replete with the finest craft marble speaks to the unwavering commitment to quality that defines this home. As you move further, the dining room beckons - a space that effortlessly combines spaciousness with an intimate ambiance.”

Priced at roughly $582 per square foot, the home was constructed in 1958.

“Tall windows adorned with plantation shutters frame enchanting vistas of the front yard, blurring the line between indoors and the carefully curated outdoors‚” according to the home’s listing. “The living room exudes warmth, centered around a white brick wood-burning fireplace that creates an inviting focal point. The heart of this home, however, lies within the exquisitely designed kitchen. A true masterpiece, it showcases an artful blend of marble and quartzite, harmonizing with top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances that stand as a testament to culinary perfection.”

Listing by Emma Mixon and Harry Norman Realtors