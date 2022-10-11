How to deal with weird noises in your house

If you hear banging in your home, there may be sediment buildup around your water heater. When steam from the heater escape through the sediment, is can cause a noisy rattle. Flush your water heater and clean its filter to remedy the situation.

Vibrating noises in the home can be sign of more severe water pressure buildup in your pipes, potentially causing them to leak. Check your water pressure with a thread pressure gauge and adjust accordingly to fix the issue.

Footsteps in the attic

Perhaps the most alarming noise you may stumble upon in your home is that of rogue footsteps. Luckily this sound is easily explained.

According to House Logic, the sound of footsteps in the attic is often being made by various critters scurrying across a home’s roof. To remedy the situation, make sure all of your soffit, rafter and gable roof vents are covered with screens to prevent any critters from getting inside your attic.

Lastly, trim any nearby tree branches that may be giving squirrels and other animals easy access to your roof.