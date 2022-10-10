How houseplants can improve your home

One of this year’s biggest interior design trends is all about bringing the outside in. From floral designs to potted plants, decorators are doing all they can to make living spaces feel natural, comfortable and earthy.
Here are a number of ways that houseplants can improve your home.
Houseplants can boost your home price
According to Inspections Report, houseplants are great for staging — a valuable practice for those looking to spruce up their homes in preparation for showing it to hopeful buyers. The homey atmosphere plants create can even help pull in buyers.
Outdoor plants can also boost your home’s price. In a LawnStarter report, it was revealed that mature trees enhance property values.
Houseplants can boost your health
Interacting with indoor and outdoor plants can alleviate symptoms of depression, according to Inspections Report. Houseplants have also been found to provide a sense of optimism and curiosity.
But bringing the outside in doesn’t have to be about your home’s price or your health. Houseplants can also be a great way to give your home a new, better look.
Houseplants can improve your look
According to Better Homes & Gardens, there are a number of tips and tricks to improving your home’s looks with houseplants. While it all comes down to preference as far as which plants you populate your home with, there are a number of ways to make the most out of your choices.
- Keep things in odd numbers: Group your plants in odd numbers to avoid creating a symmetrical look. Adding an even number of plants can make your home look formal, rather than comfortably casual or natural.
- Make the most out of your pots: Don’t skimp on the flower pots. The pots you place your plants in can be a reflection of your room’s personality. They can match to create a set look, or represent a variety of different styles for an eclectic feel.
- Pick plants of different shapes and sizes: Choose plants with different leaf shapes, sizes and colors to give your living space a vibrant look — one sure to capture anyone’s eye.
About the Author