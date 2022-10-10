ajc logo
Report: Atlanta’s best neighborhoods revealed

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
But which is number one?

From Midtown to downtown to Buckhead to Westside, Atlanta is full of vibrant communities. Of Atlanta’s nearly 45 in-town neighborhoods, these are the five best neighborhoods, according to the experts.

Collier Hills North

Collier Hills North earned an overall A+ grade on Niche.com. Sporting an A+ for its quality to families, safety, health and nightlife, the Atlanta neighborhood is one of the best places to live in Fulton County. The community didn’t do so well on affordability, however, earning a C+.

The median home value for the community is $334,135.

Candler Park

Candler Park earned the top spot in Bungalow’s 2022 review. From the boutiques to the restaurants, the neighborhood is known for its unique cultural offerings, nightlife entertainment and relative affordability.

Overall, the neighborhood earned a high ranking based on a number of different features, which can be seen below.

  • Affordability
  • Beauty and parks
  • Nightlife and entertainment
  • Points of interest
  • Public transit
  • Safety
  • Schools
  • Shopping and restaurants
  • Walkability
Morningside

Morningside earned an honorable mention from Simple Showing for its “upscale vibe.” The community comes equipped with premier shopping options and incredible dining options.

A safe neighborhood with great schools, Morningside allows residents to be within walking distance of Piedmont Park and Midtown. The downside is that Morningside is one of the priciest communities in the Atlanta area.

Brookhaven

According to Zumper, the best neighborhood Atlanta has to offer is Brookhaven. The community gives residents easy access to both MARTA and the culturally enjoyable Buford Highway.

Full of delicious restaurants and relatively cheaper living, this neighborhood is one of the more affordable on this list.

Buckhead

Apartment List ranked Buckhead as their top choice. Expensive and extravagant, this upscale community is full of clubs, bars, restaurants and high-end retail. For those able to afford to live in the area, there is a wonderful tapestry of nightlife opportunities.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

