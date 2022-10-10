Report: Atlanta’s best neighborhoods revealed

Affordability

Morningside

Morningside earned an honorable mention from Simple Showing for its “upscale vibe.” The community comes equipped with premier shopping options and incredible dining options.

A safe neighborhood with great schools, Morningside allows residents to be within walking distance of Piedmont Park and Midtown. The downside is that Morningside is one of the priciest communities in the Atlanta area.

Brookhaven

According to Zumper, the best neighborhood Atlanta has to offer is Brookhaven. The community gives residents easy access to both MARTA and the culturally enjoyable Buford Highway.

Full of delicious restaurants and relatively cheaper living, this neighborhood is one of the more affordable on this list.

Buckhead

Apartment List ranked Buckhead as their top choice. Expensive and extravagant, this upscale community is full of clubs, bars, restaurants and high-end retail. For those able to afford to live in the area, there is a wonderful tapestry of nightlife opportunities.