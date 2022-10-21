ajc logo
How to decorate your kitchen counter with style

It’s time to spruce up your cooking space

If you have chosen the kitchen for your next big re-design project, there are a number of stylish ways to spruce up the heart of your home. And it doesn’t have to be another unending time waster or money pit project. Giving your kitchen a new look can be easy, quick and cheap. Most importantly, when it’s all said and done, it is going to look great.

Brenda Thomspon of HouseLift Design told The Spruce that removing clutter can have an incredible effect on your space.

“Because kitchens are one of the most functional spaces in a home, we like to style counters with items that will actually be used—like cutting boards, cookbooks, wooden spoons, and hand towels—so that we’re not adding unnecessary pieces, just enhancing what would already be there,” she told the outlet.

ExploreWelcome to the $13.8m ‘Birthday Cake Castle’ mansion

“Using natural materials like wood and greenery helps to keep the space from feeling cluttered. We love plants and fresh herbs in small pots!”

Better Homes & Gardens agreed that utilizing natural elements and keeping things minimal and uncluttered is a great approach. The outlet also reported that you can make a statement piece out of any unique collections you have in the kitchen.

Unique cookbooks, cutting boards, wooden spoons and platters can all make for interested displays and conversation pieces, while still earning their spots in the space by being usable cooking tools. This can also be a great way to establish a theme in your kitchen space.

ExploreHGTV-featured Atlanta interior designer turns fashion model’s home into work of art

According to HGTV, lighting is a wonderful way to upgrade your kitchen’s look without taking up any of its precious countertop space.

Good lighting can add warmth and style to your space, especially recessed lighting. Accent lighting can help brighten up the darker corners of your space, making working in the kitchen much easier.

Better lighting can also allow you to make the most out of any collections you have added to your counter space, ensuring you have the best looking kitchen around.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

