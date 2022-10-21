How to decorate your kitchen counter with style

Unique cookbooks, cutting boards, wooden spoons and platters can all make for interested displays and conversation pieces, while still earning their spots in the space by being usable cooking tools. This can also be a great way to establish a theme in your kitchen space.

According to HGTV, lighting is a wonderful way to upgrade your kitchen’s look without taking up any of its precious countertop space.

Good lighting can add warmth and style to your space, especially recessed lighting. Accent lighting can help brighten up the darker corners of your space, making working in the kitchen much easier.

Better lighting can also allow you to make the most out of any collections you have added to your counter space, ensuring you have the best looking kitchen around.