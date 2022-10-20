HGTV-featured Atlanta interior designer turns fashion model’s home into work of art

Credit: Rick Moll Credit: Rick Moll

It’s the boldness to try new things and buck the monochrome trends that makes the home stand out as it does.

“This project really is an expression of who our client is, a young influencer with tons of personality and style,” they said. “It’s only fitting that her home is an extension of who she is. Like any project we do, it’s our goal to make the design embody who our clients are and what they aspire to be.”

To make that happen, Ebonee Clark and Jameelah Watkins went all in on a colorful boho style filled with natural elements and engaging statement pieces.

“Going into this project, we did have a solid idea of a refined boho look.,” the said. “The windows in this home are breathtaking and we wanted to lean into the concept of inviting the outside in.”

To them, the team truly stuck the landing with the content room.

“We love the content room,” they said. “The large black panel windows are beautiful and they let in tons of natural light. It creates the perfect background for fashion hauls and creating content. Wrapping the palm leaf wallpaper around the room gave it a lovely touch, highlighting the blush sofa and beaded blue chandelier.”

For those who feel inspired by the project, the Lauren Wesley Designs co-founders said that artistic success in the home comes at a price — a willingness to take risks.

“Sometimes when taking on a design challenge one may feel apprehensive about choosing a fun wallpaper or a non-traditional upholstery color,” they said. “When deciding on key elements, don’t be afraid to take risks. Design should inspire and always be fun.”

In the end, that willingness to take risks can be rewarding in more ways than a snazzy new look.

“Our clients not only invite us into their homes but into their lives,” they said. “It is our hope that while we leave their homes beautiful, we inspire them to live well and prioritize what makes them feel alive.”