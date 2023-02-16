Here are the best types of mattresses for every kind of sleeper

“This mattress is designed with two layers of adaptive foam over a pocketed coil support core,” The Sleep Doctor reported. “Most of our testers found that the foam layers conform to the body without too much give or sinkage. We also noticed extra pushback around the midsection, where the coils are zoned to feel stronger.”

This bed mattress is best for people looking for a well-rounded design and an exceptional warranty. For a queen size model, purchasing a Luxury Firm WinkBed will set you back roughly $1,500.

Helix Midnight

The Sleep Foundation conducted extensive hands-on testing to evaluate 2023′s best bed mattresses, and the data-driven reviews all pointed to one product — the Helix Midnight.

“An ideal mattress strikes a perfect balance across our testing criteria, and is universally enjoyed by the broadest swath of sleepers,” Sleep product expert Keith Cushner reported. “We found the Helix Midnight excelled at pressure relief, support, and various other performance categories.”

Priced from $799 to $1,549, the Helix Midnight is a hybrid mattress of medium firmness. Its strong contouring performance, versatility at comforting different style sleepers and affordable price point earned it high marks with researchers.

This bed mattress is best for people with sharp pressure points and shoppers that are looking for a hybrid mattress with memory foam.

Saatva Classic Mattress

The experts at Tom’s Guide meticulously tested out all of 2023′s major bed mattress brands to come up with the year’s best options — all of which were ranked based on pressure relief, support, comfort, temperature regulation, edge support, motion isolation and build quality.

According to their research, the Saatva Classic Mattress is 2023′s top bed mattress.

“A plush pillow top provides full-body cushioning, while a double layer of coils delivers sturdy lumbar support plus a little bounce,” Tom’s Guide reported. “We loved sleeping on the Saatva Classic, and it’s endorsed by chiropractors as a great mattress for back pain relief too.”

A queen-size Saatva Classic Mattress will set you back roughly $1,600 — making it the priciest option on this list. For those willing to fork over the extra money, however, this mattress is a great investment towards a more comfortable future.