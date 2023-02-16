Here are the best types of mattresses for every kind of sleeper

Finding the best mattress for yourself can be tiring, but it doesn’t have to be. Experts have considered the top name brands in the mattress industry and calculated their list of the top options so you can avoid visiting every furniture and mattress store in town.
“A lot of factors come into play when shopping for a mattress — your sleep position, firmness preference, whether you sleep hot or cold,” sleep medicine expert Dr. Michael Breus told The Sleep Doctor. “Keep these factors in mind when looking for a compatible mattress.”
According to certified sleep science coach David Rubin, there is one mattress in 2023 that truly meets all of these necessary qualities.
Luxury Firm WinkBed
“The Luxury Firm WinkBed is one of the most well-rounded beds we’ve tested,” he told The Sleep Doctor. “The surface has all the bounce that you’d expect from a hybrid, but it also isolates motion better than many other hybrids.”
The WinkBed is a Euro-top hybrid mattress that comes in four different firmness levels. The highly lauded Luxury Firm is a medium firm model mattress that offers cushioning and support in equal parts. It’s the bed mattress’s versatility as a comforting, yet firm, model that earned it such high praise.
“This mattress is designed with two layers of adaptive foam over a pocketed coil support core,” The Sleep Doctor reported. “Most of our testers found that the foam layers conform to the body without too much give or sinkage. We also noticed extra pushback around the midsection, where the coils are zoned to feel stronger.”
This bed mattress is best for people looking for a well-rounded design and an exceptional warranty. For a queen size model, purchasing a Luxury Firm WinkBed will set you back roughly $1,500.
Helix Midnight
The Sleep Foundation conducted extensive hands-on testing to evaluate 2023′s best bed mattresses, and the data-driven reviews all pointed to one product — the Helix Midnight.
“An ideal mattress strikes a perfect balance across our testing criteria, and is universally enjoyed by the broadest swath of sleepers,” Sleep product expert Keith Cushner reported. “We found the Helix Midnight excelled at pressure relief, support, and various other performance categories.”
Priced from $799 to $1,549, the Helix Midnight is a hybrid mattress of medium firmness. Its strong contouring performance, versatility at comforting different style sleepers and affordable price point earned it high marks with researchers.
This bed mattress is best for people with sharp pressure points and shoppers that are looking for a hybrid mattress with memory foam.
Saatva Classic Mattress
The experts at Tom’s Guide meticulously tested out all of 2023′s major bed mattress brands to come up with the year’s best options — all of which were ranked based on pressure relief, support, comfort, temperature regulation, edge support, motion isolation and build quality.
According to their research, the Saatva Classic Mattress is 2023′s top bed mattress.
“A plush pillow top provides full-body cushioning, while a double layer of coils delivers sturdy lumbar support plus a little bounce,” Tom’s Guide reported. “We loved sleeping on the Saatva Classic, and it’s endorsed by chiropractors as a great mattress for back pain relief too.”
A queen-size Saatva Classic Mattress will set you back roughly $1,600 — making it the priciest option on this list. For those willing to fork over the extra money, however, this mattress is a great investment towards a more comfortable future.
About the Author