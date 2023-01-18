Live like a rock star in KISS guitarist’s former party pad turned Airbnb

BreakingNews
Deep in Wilton, Connecticut, there is a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history you can spend the night in. It’s the former home of KISS co-founder Ace Frehley, one of the most influential guitarists of the century. The home even comes with an underground tunnel to a recording studio used by the rock n’ roll legend.

Sporting five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across its sprawling 6,400 square feet of space, the beautifully kept estate is maintained by Evan and Maria — Airbnb superhosts — and costs roughly $740 per night.

“You know, it’s kind of funny because artists having their own studios at home now is like buying a loaf of bread,” recording studio architect John Storyk explained in an interview with KISS Concert History. “It’s an every day occurrence. It’s not a big deal. Then it was a slightly new idea for an artist to have a ‘commercial-grade’ studio. When I say that, I mean a glorified recording studio. There was nothing non-commercial about it other than the fact that it was not going to be a commercial studio. And also, it [wasn’t] a giant studio -- [Ace] didn’t need a giant studio. He needed room for three, four musicians. So the idea of having that was a little newer then it is now.”

Rich in music history, the former Ace Frehley residence was one of the first of its kind. Now anyone can take a visit and spend the night.

“Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS,” the Airbnb listing said. “Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6,400 square foot, four bedroom home. Situated across from a 70-acre private farm with accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass and light. Come record in the restored studio, if you’d like.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

