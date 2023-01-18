Live like a rock star in KISS guitarist’s former party pad turned Airbnb

“You know, it’s kind of funny because artists having their own studios at home now is like buying a loaf of bread,” recording studio architect John Storyk explained in an interview with KISS Concert History. “It’s an every day occurrence. It’s not a big deal. Then it was a slightly new idea for an artist to have a ‘commercial-grade’ studio. When I say that, I mean a glorified recording studio. There was nothing non-commercial about it other than the fact that it was not going to be a commercial studio. And also, it [wasn’t] a giant studio -- [Ace] didn’t need a giant studio. He needed room for three, four musicians. So the idea of having that was a little newer then it is now.”

Rich in music history, the former Ace Frehley residence was one of the first of its kind. Now anyone can take a visit and spend the night.