These kitchen design trends will dominate 2023, experts say

“I think people are realizing that there’s a certain amount of charm that comes with using and abusing your kitchen,” designer Maggie Dillon told Southern Living. “If you have marble or soapstone countertops, don’t be afraid of the scratches or dings that might accompany late nights with guests or prepping for a big family meal.”

Saturated colors

Neutral-colored kitchens have been popular for quite some time. And while they won’t be going away any time soon, interior designer Julia Dempster is anticipating that saturated colors will play a larger role in kitchen design this year.

“People want to feel something emotional in their spaces and are trending towards saturated colors like deep-forest green, rust, rich reddish brown, amethyst, or jewel-toned blue rather than neutrals and white,” she told Insider.

Larger islands

Kitchen islands seem to be getting bigger and bigger as the years pass. And that trend is only expected to escalate in 2023, according to Hilary Matt Interior’s Hilary Matt.

“Traditional kitchens are evolving into other parts of the home,” Matt told The Spruce. “In the coming year, I predict larger — and even double — kitchen islands will be integrated to accommodate for larger entertaining and gathering spaces in the kitchen.”