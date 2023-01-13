Take a look at some of Buckhead’s top home sales for 2022

Ranging from around $6 million to well over $9 million, the top Buckhead luxury listings of 2022 included a high-rise condo, an equestrian estate and more. Here is a look at four of the top luxury home sales from last year.

4725 Northside Drive: $9,350,000

Taking the top spot, Buckhead’s 4725 Northside Drive listing was purchased for a cool $9,350,000. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the sprawling mansion totals a gargantuan 15,000 square feet, and sits on more than six acres of pristine land.