Take a look at some of Buckhead’s top home sales for 2022

While the housing market has remained largely unaffordable in the Atlanta area and has taken a major hit on the national level due to the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates, such concerns seemed a world away from Buckhead in 2022. According to a recent report, Buckhead’s top ten home sales alone accounted for $74 million in real estate.
Ranging from around $6 million to well over $9 million, the top Buckhead luxury listings of 2022 included a high-rise condo, an equestrian estate and more. Here is a look at four of the top luxury home sales from last year.
4725 Northside Drive: $9,350,000
Taking the top spot, Buckhead’s 4725 Northside Drive listing was purchased for a cool $9,350,000. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the sprawling mansion totals a gargantuan 15,000 square feet, and sits on more than six acres of pristine land.
1001 West Paces Ferry Road NW: $9,000,000
Coming in second on Buckhead’s top realty sales of 2022, this home at 1001 West Paces Ferry Road NW sold for $9,000,000. Featuring an eye-popping 21,439 square feet of space, this megamansion is enormous. The home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and incredibly opulent amenities — including “extremely rare” marble imported from Italy.
2561 Bohler Road NW: $6,900,000
While the 2561 Bohler Road NW home was beaten out of the top five spot by two multi-million dollar penthouses and an $8,000,0000 Tuxedo Park estate, the Bohler Road listing still managed to maintain the sixth top spot with its slightly more modest $6,900,000 price tag.
Located on 9.1 acres of land, the “Dancing Horse Farm” is an equestrian’s dream home.
3003 Habersham Road NW: $6,500,000
Coming in at number seven on the list, 3003 Habersham Road NW still managed to land a sale at $6,500,000. From the wine cellar to the elevator, it’s a mansion listing with every major amenity a millionaire entertainer might dream of.
Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com