UGA students photograph a day at the fair

For the last eight years, students in the Advanced Photojournalism course at the University of Georgia’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication have headed down to Perry for a long day covering the Georgia National Fair. Starting at 7:30 a.m., the students spread out across the fairgrounds to show the story of a day at the fair. Surrounded by thousands of attendees, the students have a simple charge: Don’t show what the fair looks like, show what it means.