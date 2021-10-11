UGA students photograph a day at the fair

For the last eight years, students in the Advanced Photojournalism course at the University of Georgia’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication have headed down to Perry for a long day covering the Georgia National Fair. Starting at 7:30 a.m., the students spread out across the fairgrounds to show the story of a day at the fair. Surrounded by thousands of attendees, the students have a simple charge: Don’t show what the fair looks like, show what it means.
Across the street at the Perry Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, a mini-newsroom is set up. After an hour or two on the grounds, students come in, download memory cards and sit with professional photojournalists from around the region for feedback on their work. New knowledge in their heads, they then head right back out to show more stories.