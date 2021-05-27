North Georgia home to the best state park, Travel + Leisure says

“National parks get all the attention, but some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes are found in lesser-known (and noticeably less busy) state parks,” the website said. “From the caves of Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio to the hoodoos in Utah’s Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, there are endless places waiting to be explored right here in the U.S.”

Travel + Leisure says Georgia’s best one is Tallulah Gorge State Park. The North Georgia spot not only has highly-sought out waterfalls but a stunning canyon view. The gorge is two miles long and almost 1,000 feet deep. To get a look, hike rim trails to several overlooks. Alternatively, you can get a permit to hike to the gorge floor, as long as there are no water releases.