North Georgia home to the best state park, Travel + Leisure says

Out-of-state trips may quickly be getting booked, but there’s a lot to be said about exploring what’s in Georgia.
Not only is it home to some must-see locations, but it also has plenty of natural beauty to offer.
Perhaps there’s no better way to experience that beauty than a state park. Travel + Leisure recently revealed a list of the best ones around the nation.
“National parks get all the attention, but some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes are found in lesser-known (and noticeably less busy) state parks,” the website said. “From the caves of Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio to the hoodoos in Utah’s Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, there are endless places waiting to be explored right here in the U.S.”
Travel + Leisure says Georgia’s best one is Tallulah Gorge State Park. The North Georgia spot not only has highly-sought out waterfalls but a stunning canyon view. The gorge is two miles long and almost 1,000 feet deep. To get a look, hike rim trails to several overlooks. Alternatively, you can get a permit to hike to the gorge floor, as long as there are no water releases.
There’s also what the travel magazine notes is the park’s “iconic suspension bridge.” It sways 80 feet above the bottom of the gorge.
Park hours: 8 a.m.- dark
Address: 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573, Rabun County
Cost: $5 parking. Purchase annual passes here.
Call the park at (706) 754-7981, dial (800) 864-7275 for reservations.