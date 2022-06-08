New Christian relationship show is casting Atlanta couples

“Transformed is groundbreaking Christian TV that takes you behind closed doors to witness Biblical Counseling with real people,” the company said on its website. “Transformed reveals HOW Biblical Counseling happens, how it differs from all other forms of counseling, and how lives are changed through correct application of Scripture. No issue is off the table: anxiety, depression, OCD, self-injury, eating disorders, addictions and much more.”

The show is searching for Atlanta couples struggling with jealously, trust issues, infidelity, drifting apart, financial issues, problems raising children or separation.