New Christian relationship show is casting Atlanta couples

38 minutes ago
Those interested can sign up

A new Christian reality show, “Transformed Couples” is looking for Atlanta couples to cast for the series. Anyone interested in joining the cast — a spinoff of the popular “Transformed” series — may only be a clock away from their first appearance on the small screen.

Transformed is groundbreaking Christian TV that takes you behind closed doors to witness Biblical Counseling with real people,” the company said on its website. “Transformed reveals HOW Biblical Counseling happens, how it differs from all other forms of counseling, and how lives are changed through correct application of Scripture. No issue is off the table: anxiety, depression, OCD, self-injury, eating disorders, addictions and much more.”

The show is searching for Atlanta couples struggling with jealously, trust issues, infidelity, drifting apart, financial issues, problems raising children or separation.

“Transformed Couples” and it’s partner show “Transformed” are produced by Gospel Partners Media, an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) non-profit religious organization.

If you are interested in joining the show, you can apply here. The program is asking applicants to commit to at least eight hours of their time for 12 weeks of biblical counseling. Once the show’s team has reviewed each applicant’s answers, they will reach out to a select few for casting.

